 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best football movies, ranked

Get ready for the gridiron with these classic films

Shawn Laib
By
From the Rudy film
TriStar Pictures

Whether it’s watching pee wee league or NFL professionals tackling and dropping dimes, football is a special social event in the United States. The sport itself is complex, interesting, physical, and dynamic, but the intangibles are what define the gridiron. Football symbolizes toughness, camaraderie, and family, qualities all easily exhibited in some of our favorite Hollywood movies over the years.

Football movies can be corny, but they also teach lessons and build a cultural connection between Americans and the game they’ve come to love. To celebrate the start of another season, these are the best football movies to watch.

Recommended Videos

10. Gridiron Gang (2006)

10. Gridiron Gang
125m
Genre Crime, Drama
Stars Dwayne Johnson, Xzibit, L. Scott Caldwell
Directed by Phil Joanou
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Football has the power to teach lessons in relatable ways to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to adapt to the world. Gridiron Gang gets you all fired up for the kids at Camp Kilpatrick, a real-life juvenile detention center, who realize their ticket out of prison is football. Dwayne Johnson excelled in this early-career role before shifting to action movie franchises and special effects extravaganzas. He portrays Coach Sean Porter, the man who successfully teaches the kids how to be productive and happy teenagers and, eventually, adults. Gridiron Gang remains one of the best football movies on Netflix almost 20 years after its theatrical release. 

9. The Blind Side (2009)

9. The Blind Side
129m
Genre Drama
Stars Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron
Directed by John Lee Hancock
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

We need to get the elephant in the room out of the way immediately: The Blind Side isn’t exactly accurate. If you’re looking for football movies based on true stories, you might need to take a gander elsewhere. Ignoring the troubled history of the subjects’ relationships in real life, this Sandra Bullock vehicle is a feel-good depiction of Michael Oher, a high school football player taken in off the street by Leigh Ann and Sean Tuohy. With guidance and familial love, Oher becomes a great football player and eventually gets drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Themes include found family, courage, and perseverance.

8. Concussion (2015)

8. Concussion
123m
Genre Drama, History
Stars Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks
Directed by Peter Landesman
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Will Smith has some iconic films, but Concussion goes under the radar. A biopic about Dr. Bennet Omalu, the film tells the story of the doctor who discovered CTE, the disease that riddles many NFL football players after years of experiencing head trauma. The story is more prescient than ever, even if the people who run the NFL continue to omit information or gloss over the danger of the sport we have all come to love and watch.

7. Draft Day (2014)

7. Draft Day
110m
Genre Drama
Stars Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary
Directed by Ivan Reitman
watch on max
watch on max

The NFL Draft represents hope, excitement, and unpredictability. The future of so many franchises rests in the results of the draft, and Draft Day, starring Kevin Costner, does an excellent job encapsulating all of the emotions and nitty-gritty details of the annual spring event. The movie’s main character is Sonny Weaver Jr., the fictional executive of the Cleveland Browns who juggles personal and professional issues while contemplating the player who will turn the downtrodden franchise around once and for all.

6. Remember the Titans (2000)

6. Remember the Titans
113m
Genre Drama
Stars Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris
Directed by Boaz Yakin
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Denzel Washington delivers an all-time sports movie performance as Herman Boone, a successful high school football coach who has to grapple with the issues of racial diversity in a small town after the local team is integrated. The movie shows the power of football to erase big-world issues and resolve long-standing problems. Ryan Gosling appears in one of his first big roles as Alan Bosley.

5. Brian's Song (1971)

5. Brian's Song
73m
Genre Drama, TV Movie
Stars James Caan, Billy Dee Williams, Jack Warden
Directed by Buzz Kulik
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Football, and all sports, form lasting friendships that go well beyond the common interest of competing on the field. Brian’s Song is the heartbreaking and heartwarming true story of Chicago Bears teammates Gale Sayers and Brian Piccolo and their brotherly friendship in the face of racial discrimination and terminal cancer for Piccolo. The film is one of the defining portrayals of heterosexual male bonding on screen, and it remains a classic comfort watch for people who don’t even love football.

4. Jerry Maguire (1996)

4. Jerry Maguire
139m
Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
Stars Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger, Cuba Gooding Jr.
Directed by Cameron Crowe
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

Tom Cruise’s best movie before he turned to action films was Jerry Maguire. The film is a stark contrast from many others on this list, as there isn’t as much on-field action or football minutiae involved in the proceedings. Cruise plays an NFL agent who leverages the power of his closest client, Arizona Cardinals player Rod Tidwell, to stay relevant in the industry. A great romance between Cruise and Renée Zellweger grounds the film.

3. Friday Night Lights (2004)

3. Friday Night Lights
118m
Genre Drama
Stars Billy Bob Thornton, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund
Directed by Peter Berg
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

More people may know about the television version of Friday Night Lights starring Kyle Chandler, but the film is equally fun. Billy Bob Thornton plays Gary Gaines, a high school football coach with the unenviable task of maintaining hope around a tiny rural town after the team undergoes an injury-riddled season. Those who know how vital high school football is to small-town America will relate to this movie.

2. The Longest Yard (2005)

2. The Longest Yard
113m
Genre Comedy
Stars Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, James Cromwell
Directed by Peter Segal
watch on Paramount+
watch on Paramount+

The Adam Sandler version of The Longest Yard remains the pinnacle of this story about a prison convict who relies on his professional football background to get out of the slammer. Burt Reynolds and Chris Rock feature heavily in supporting roles. The mix of eclectic talents on display makes for a unique and funny football movie that families still enjoy today.

1. Rudy (1993)

1. Rudy
114m
Genre Drama, History
Stars Sean Astin, Jon Favreau, Ned Beatty
Directed by David Anspaugh
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

The semi-true story of Rudy Ruettiger is a true tear-jerker. Rudy dreams of playing college football like so many kids in America, and through determination and a little bit of luck, he fulfills this wish and gets on the field for the University of Notre Dame. The scene in which Rudy is carried off the field is a defining cinematic experience that inspires millions. 

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 15 best Disney Plus shows to watch this month
Disney nostalgia and awesome new shows to stream
The Mandalorian looks out over the sun

Disney Plus has finally created a competitive library of original series that can compete with other services like Netflix and Max. It is also a treasure trove of Disney nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. On top of all that, the streamer has released a few of the most popular TV series to come out in recent years, and those series, on top of the deep catalog, make a Disney Plus subscription worthwhile for any viewer or Disney fan.

With content from Star Wars, Marvel, and the Disney channel all available to stream right now, there's something for everyone, whatever you might be into. If you're looking for movies, take a look at our must-watch list of Disney Plus movies. Now, keep reading and check out the best Disney Plus shows you can stream this month.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime to stream in September
These are the best movies on Prime to watch this weekend
Remote close-up watching TV

Amazon Prime has one of the largest libraries of content in the world filled with good movies to watch. Whether you want to watch a comedy movie or a crime drama television show, Amazon probably has what you're looking for as far as the best movies to stream right now. When there's so much to watch, it can be hard to sort through everything to find the best viewing options, though. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've already compiled a list of Amazon Prime TV shows for you to enjoy. And, if you're looking for the best movies to watch right now, we've also found a selection of the best movies on Amazon Prime for you to browse.

If you're looking for more than just the best Amazon Prime movies, we've also found the best Netflix movies, the best Hulu movies, the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Netflix documentaries to stream right now.

Read more
The best Netflix movies to stream this month
From Power of the Dog to All Quiet on the Western Front, these are the best movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Read more