Our favorites from one of Canada's finest exports

Gosling has given a number of fairly quiet performances, and First Man is among the best of them. The film, which tells the story of Neil Armstrong’s journey through NASA and to the moon, is not at all conventional in its telling. Instead, Neil’s journey is told primarily through his relationship with his wife and the loss of his daughter, two events that help explain why he often seems so closed off. Damien Chazelle is one of the best directors out there, so it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that both of his collaborations with Gosling are on this list.

Read less