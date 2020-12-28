The Best Cotton T-Shirts for Men in 2021

The best cotton T-shirts for men — owing to their utter simplicity — make for a kind of modern uniform that a guy can pull on with everything from a pair of jeans to chinos to a suit, and always look up to date. Sure, you can find tees at just about any price, but to make sure they continue to look their very best, spend a little more money to get superb construction and high-caliber fabrics: You get what you pay for, but keep in mind that sometimes what you’re paying for is designer prestige, and you should consider whether that really reads across a Zoom call. Long sleeve options are great for chilly winter days, but they can also prove handy for a bit of SPF when summer rolls around. While fashion hues are trending towards the neutral right now, the occasional bright bursts of color are starting to break through: expect more of that for Spring 2020 as we can (hopefully) crawl out of our COVID caves and head back out into a brave new world. Also look for more relaxed fits (you may even be able to just go up a size from what you’re used to wearing) to add a little bit of slouchy, yet welcome, volume. (We’re also watching for simple logos on the chest to make a comeback.) Although we lean towards the crewneck for the most iconic T-shirt statement, a nice V-neck can draw attention up to your face, adding just a hint of sexiness.

Cuts Clothing V-Neck Curve-Hem T-shirt

We’ve varied a bit from the mission here, featuring a shirt that is a polyester/cotton/spandex blend but Cuts T-shirts are so comfortable, we think you’ll forgive us. The curved hem eliminates bunching around the waist, providing a sleek, clean finish. This pinkish hue is one of those non-neutral neutrals that have a sort of unexpected elegance.

Father Sons is focused on guys who hit the gym on a regular basis, but even those of us who raise our heart rates just by driving by a fitness center will appreciate the soft Pima cotton and solid construction of these T-shirts. We also like the elegant touch of the metallic logo on the chest. If you like it too, order it now: There’s only a limited run of 250 pieces for this design.

Richer Poorer Men’s Long Sleeve Relaxed Tee

Besides their great looks, superior construction, and trendy palette, you can always feel good about buying T-shirts from Richer Poorer. Grab one of its “bundles” and you’ll help the brand provide care packages for South LA Cafe, Midnight Mission, and Boys & Girls Club Metro LA.

Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Daniel Buchler brings more than 20 years of experience in loungewear to bear on creating some of the best men’s cotton T-shirts. Buchler designs his collection as well his fabrics, describing himself as a “fashion chemist,” built to surpass the test of time, and your washing machine. This subdued V-neck cleans up nicely but feels as cozy as your best pajamas.

Raffi The Lafayette Aqua T-shirt

We’re not exactly sure what Raffi does to make its aqua cotton feel so lustrous and smooth, but we hope they keep doing it. Its best cotton T-shirts for men are a perfectly elegant complement to your casual wardrobe, but you’ll also find this luxurious fabric executed in Henleys, 1/4-zips, hoodies, polos, and button-ups.

James Perse Dip Dyed Classic Tee

Like some of the best cotton T-shirts for men, James Perse practically invented the modern concept of one that’s so luxurious you’d be tempted to wear it with (or instead of) a tuxedo. This minimalistic touch of a dip-dyed finish elevates an already sophisticated, neutral-hued style to high fashion status.

Boglioli Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Boglioli garment dyes entire collections, meaning that they start with already finished garments (even in luxury fibers like cashmere, merino wool, silk, or linen) and then dye them to get the brand’s distinctive vintage look. This extravagant approach makes for great basics like unconstructed blazers, trousers, and, of course, great T-shirts.

Vince Mouline Long Sleeve Crew

The heathered and slubbed textural effect of this long-sleeved shirt’s pattern raises the stakes, making a simple tee an elegant statement that looks as great as any sweater, with the casual, relaxed style of a sweatshirt.

Pima cotton is renowned for its incredible softness and smooth finish. We’re not saying that everything next to your skin should be made from it, but nobody would blame you if you made it a requirement. This navy blue hue looks great on just about everyone, and the long sleeves make it feel just a bit more formal.

Burberry White TB Monogram New Parker T-shirt

We know Burberry for its decidedly innovative take on British fashion, and this best men’s cotton T-shirt is no exception. Like a Burberry trench, this simple white shirt is a classic in the making, and the TB logo (for founder Thomas Burberry) adds a subtle bit of panache.

Maison Margiela Drop Shoulder T-Shirt

Margiela is one of those brands that is practically worshipped by the fashion cognoscenti for the way it breaks down simple fashion staples into their basic parts, then reinterprets them for a modern audience. Where else to start but with the best men’s cotton T-shirts? This powerful statement just adds a simple dropped shoulder in a bold, fiery red; but changes everything we’d expect from this most basic of basics.

