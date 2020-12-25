The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What’s a great pair of boots or a terrific pair of dress shoes without a pair of the best cotton socks for men, right? The right accessories are crucial to finishing off any ensemble in terms of comfort, style, and crucial functionality, and the best socks for men are underrated yet no less essential part of that equation. In fact, buying a pair of the best men’s cotton socks is easier than it seems, seeing as many of the best online clothing stores for men are up to speed when it comes to men’s socks.

Of course, there are all sorts of varieties out there you can pick up to upgrade your sock drawer, be it socks for boots or a performance-minded pair of the best merino wool socks. But for our money’s worth, the best men’s cotton socks should become your everyday go-to. And if you don’t know where to start, well, that’s where we come in: The best clothing brands for men are offering up stylish socks aplenty. Go forth in style, folks.

Frank And Oak Floral Socks in Moss Green

Head north across the border (virtually) to get these eye-catching socks that offset a cool pattern with a pop of color. Wear them with black jeans to add a bit of snappy style to even the most straightforward ensembles.

Bombas Fair Isle Calf Socks

Bombas has made a name for itself with just the right blend of comfort, easygoing style, and of course, a charitable component that donates a pair of socks for every pair purchased. It helps that these have a seasonally friendly Fair Isle pattern.

American Trench Cotton Rugby Stripe Socks

American Trench has built its business on the best made-in-America outerwear and gear, and that same approach rolls right on down to the best cotton socks for men, like these extremely well-made and highly versatile striped socks. Wear ’em with business casual or off-duty looks alike.

Bugatchi Stripe Cotton Blend Socks

The bold stripes help these socks pop beneath everything from navy chinos to dark blue denim, and the mercerized cotton should be nice and comfortable, too.

Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Socks

Offset your classic Polo Ralph Lauren style staples with a timeless pair of wear-with-anything Polo Ralph Lauren socks. Get a pair in one of four available colors, while you’re at it.

Dozy Sleepy Waffle Socks

Step up your sock game in a big way with these luxurious-yet-accessible socks made from the finest Japanese Supima cotton around. You want to talk about the best cotton socks for men? Well, you’ve found ’em, and your feet will assuredly thank you.

Ted Baker London Fine Stripe Socks

Pair up these refined cotton dress socks from Ted Baker London with a suitably tailored Ted Baker ensemble for subtle style on the daily.

United By Blue SoftHemp Socks

These socks use a blend made in large part with organic cotton for an ethical, sustainable, and stylish pair of socks you can team with rugged chore pants, your favorite boots, and a thermal henley.

Arvin Goods Crew Socks

These classic socks are both stylish and sustainable, thanks to a major focus on crafting them with reclaimed cotton. They’ll look just right peeking out from beneath rolled chinos and classic leather chukka boots.

Sock Fancy Classic Crew Socks

Combed cotton and a versatile array of easily wearable colors (including this vibrant blue) give you plenty of options when it comes to classic socks to wear with dressy or laidback looks.

