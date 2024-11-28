 Skip to main content
Southern Scholar ditches the cotton sock

One-of-a-kind blend stays perfectly in place

By
Southern Scholar sock
Southern Scholar

We have all been in situations where we have a dress sock we love, but we only find that it doesn’t fit well. Even if it looks and feels great when we first put it on, it gets stretched out and eventually falls to our ankles. It may feel like a minimal problem until it is on your foot and driving you bonkers every single day. Some of the best suits or smart casual outfits can look great, only to be ruined by a small detail that draws attention away from the overall look. The moment you sit down, the sock easily becomes that. One reason for that is cotton; while it is a favorite and a mainstay in the clothing industry, it doesn’t hold up for dress socks. That is why Southern Scholar stands out with their one-of-a-kind signature blend. They do something no one else does: they ditch the cotton sock.

A one of a kind blend

Southern Scholar sock close up
Southern Scholar

Many brands neglect to discuss the simple concept that cotton is cheap and easy to source, making it the best choice if you want to save money in your manufacturing. Southern Scholar goes the other direction: They take a different path and don’t include cotton in their socks. Instead, every thread is strategically sourced and hand-picked, custom-dyed, and knit into each product, all of which are hand-made in-house.

Specs
55% 32s/1 polyester, 23% viscose, 17% nylon, 5% spandex
200 Needle Count Knitting Construction
Incredibly Soft, Comfortable & Durable
Custom-Built Ribbed Cuff
Reinforced Toe & Heel
Antimicrobial, Moisture Wicking & Breathable

Southern Scholar Signature Blend

