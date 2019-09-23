Maybe you’ve already started gearing up for fall — but if you don’t have one of the best shirt jackets for essential seasonal layering, you’re doing it wrong. OK, maybe that’s a bit harsh, but a shirt jacket is perfect for the weekend (atop a thermal henley to grab an Oktoberfest beer) or the workweek (paired with a chambray shirt and slim navy chinos for high-low style). A shirt jacket can do everything you need it to do, and then some. Here are our favorites.

Flint and Tinder Bedford Camp Shirt

Where else would you turn but Huckberry? The San Francisco-based purveyor of standout men’s gear has really knocked it out of the park with the Bedford Camp Shirt from the brand’s American-made Flint and Tinder line. Crafted from a midweight, soft-washed Bedford cotton, this is the perfect layer on a chilly fall morning. Just add a cotton slub henley.

Taylor Stitch Maritime Shirt Jacket

It’s only fitting that we’re staying out West for our next entry in this list of the best shirt jackets. Taylor Stitch crafts rugged, durable apparel, including the simply excellent Maritime Shirt Jacket. The difference here is in the details, as this shirt blends the brand’s signature California collar and tailored (yet easy-to-layer) fit with a blend of durable wool and unknown reclaimed fibers.

Madewell Men’s Long-Sleeve Workshirt

While some of the best shirt jackets on this list feature a solid or rich plaid pattern, there’s something to be said for using a more unique pattern, like this finely crafted indigo dot pattern, a new addition to the highly stylish Madewell Men’s line.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt

Invest in the best with a sustainable shirt jacket from one of our favorite brands. The beauty of the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, especially in the Mallard Bodega Plaid color seen here, is that you can layer it over everything from a classic white tee to a thermal henley.

Relwen Covert CPO Shirt Jacket

Affordable, rugged, and versatile, to go along with a dash of military-inspired heritage? That’s what the Relwen Covert CPO brings to the table, and it’s one of our favorite shirt jackets this season — it’s perfect for fall travel, what with its sleek silhouette.

Article originally published by Cody Gohl. Last updated by Beau Hayhoe to include 2019 information.

