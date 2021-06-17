  1. Fashion & Style
The 12 Best Golf Gifts for Dad for Father’s Day 2021

Golf Gifts for Dad Fathers Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner — June 20th to be exact — and that means it’s time to start locking in the best Father’s Day gifts for your Pops. For those of us who are lucky and have dads who know exactly what they want, we’re jealous. Shopping for gifts can be, well, less enjoyable when you have no idea where to start.

Luckily, we have a place where you can start, and it fits the dad who loves golf. From a fresh pair of clubs to a forever cold cooler, we’ve curated this round-up for the casual golfing dad as well as the golf addict. So go through and find some inspiration, then book that surprise tee time for your old man before everyone else does.

Robin Clubs

Robin Golf Clubs

Robin Golf promises high-quality clubs without the massive price tag. They’ve tightened their direct-to-consumer brand by focusing solely on performance. You won’t have any big-name logos or crazy designs etched into the clubs, but why should that matter anyway? The Essentials set comes with nine must-have clubs, head covers for each club, and a golf bag. It’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Polo

Mizzen + Main Mickelson Polo

Dad can always use more golf polo shirts. If you want to get him one with performance fabrics, go with Mizzen + Main’s Phil Mickelson Polo. After all, they’ve got the backing of the latest PGA Championship victor — in case anyone was unaware of the greatness, Mickelson just set the record for the oldest golfer to ever win a championship.

Yeti Hopper

Yeti Hopper

When you’re out on the course for 3-plus hours at a time, it’s vital to have a trusted cooler. The Yeti Hopper is elite in the fact it has ample space for storage while also being versatile enough to carry it on the go. Throw this bad boy on the back of the golf cart and seize the day.

Nike Air Max 90 G

Air Max 90 Golf

The classic silhouette of the Air Max 90 modified to be a golf cleat. Awesome, right? Get your old man these and he’ll instantly have the best shoe game out on the course.

Bombas Men’s Performance Golf Ankle Sock 3-Pack

Bombas Golf Socks

Bombas socks are incredibly soft and supportive. It’s no wonder they made a sock specifically dedicated to golf. Go with this colorful, but not too colorful, 3-pack so your dad can focus more on his game and less on foot pain.

Titleist Prior Generation Pro V1 Golf Balls

Pro V1 Golf Balls

There are too many types of golf balls out there. We’ll make it easy, go with a box Pro V1’s. If you asked 10 people what the best golf ball is out there, you’d get at least 9 who answer with Pro V1.

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Clip 3 Speaker

A day at the course can be enhanced with great tunes. The JBL Clip 3 may look small, but it packs a punch in volume and clarity. It’s perfect for storing in your golf bag clipping, and it’s got a nifty carabiner to clip itself onto the cart while you cruise.

Todd Snyder x FootJoy Seersucker Shorts

FootJoy x Todd Snyder Seersucker Golf Short

Legacy golf brand FootJoy teamed up with Todd Snyder for a capsule collection this past spring to create stylish, high-end golf pieces. We love these seersucker shorts because they’re the ultimate answer to taking on the hottest of days. If you missed the early morning tee time and had to take the 10 a.m., don’t worry. These will keep you cool as you approach that high heat toward the end of your round.

Malbon Script Logo Tour Visor

Malbon Golf Visor

Streetwear-inspired golf brand Malbon has been quietly growing its presence in the sport over the last several years. With collaborations everywhere from Nike to Budweiser, Malbon makes stylish and functional pieces for the modern golfer. We dig this visor with Malbon’s script logo on the front.

Raen Wiley Crystal Black Sunglasses

Raen Golf Sunglasses

These Raen shades come in a timeless lightweight silhouette. Wiley’s lenses are made with green Polarized CR-39 lenses that include 100% UVA/UVB protection, and its frames are made with a strong crystal black acetate with a polished finish. We love how well these look off the course as much as they do on it.

Billy Reid Pensacola Polo

Pensacola Polo Billy Reid

Billy Reid always takes into account heat and humidity when crafted their polos. The Pensacola Polo is a trusted pick for those who like a looser fit. They’re garment dyed to add softness while giving a vintage look, and they come with an extra button so you can really open up the top once the sun starts bearing down.

Vuori Aim Pant

Vuori Golf Pant

Vuori makes great golf pants. Some may say that’s a secret, others will say it’s a no-brainer. With four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and a tailored fit, the Aim Pant will make sure you have ease of movement while looking good at the same time.

