  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What to Wear to Stay Cool While Camping This Summer

By
Filson Campaign Image
Filson

Yearning for a getaway in the great outdoors? That makes two of us. But before you bolt out of town, you’ve got to make sure your affairs are in order — namely, you’ve got to make sure you know what to wear camping. It’s a tricky balance that involves considering the weather, the environment, the terrain, and your activities during the days in and around your campsite. 

Figuring out what to wear camping definitely involves a deeper focus on the functionality front than your average ensemble — the right fabrics in your gear are key, for instance. You want clothing that’s lightweight enough to withstand the heat (look for cotton blends) but preferably with both stretch and abrasion or water-resistant qualities (to provide protection from any elements you might encounter on the trail or back at the campsite).

Surprisingly, lightweight, long-sleeve shirts are easier to find than you might think — long sleeves and pants help ward off the sun and pesky mosquitoes or other insects, too. The right layers, including a performance t-shirt (as you’ll see below) are also mighty helpful when you hit the heat of the day.

And the bottom line? Each of the picks below blend form and function, as any great piece of gear should do. The right boots and the right backpack are necessities, but the best camping gear often starts with what you’re wearing, so prepare accordingly.

Whether you prefer active day hikes or leisurely strolls before bonfire beers, the gear picks below (from heritage and upstarts brands alike) are here to help you get ready for your next trip accordingly. 

Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt 

Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt

To protect you from the sun’s rays, provide extra storage space for small everyday carry essentials, and deliver rugged functionality — all at the same time  — get this lightweight take on Filson’s Alaskan Guide Shirt. 

Myles Apparel Everyday Tee

A comfortable base layer is a must when going off the beaten path, especially one like this stylish yet performance-minded tee from Myles Apparel (made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton).

Simms Superlight Pants

Simms Superlight Pants

Whether you consider yourself an angler or not, it pays off to have a pair of lightweight, dependable pants to protect you from the sun and tackle the elements while providing durability day after day. 

Danner Caprine Boots 

Danner Caprine Boots 

Your regular summer footwear won’t quite cut it when camping, which is why we wholeheartedly endorse these hybrid hiking boots with a breathable upper for performance and surprisingly great style. 

Techne Watches Merlin Watch 

Finding the right watch to wear in the field is critical. This Techne Watches timepiece is rugged yet subtly stylish, made with classic field watch-style details using a stainless steel case and ballistic nylon strap. 

Topo Designs Klettersack

TopoTopo Designs Klettersack Designs Klettersack

For day hikes away from your camp site, and for hauling extra essentials, you need a reliable bag that can stand up to the demands of the great outdoors. Luckily, the handy Topo Designs Klettersack is more than up to the challenge. 

Editors' Recommendations

Konjac Sponges: The Sustainable Exfoliant You Need to Add to Your Skincare Routine

Konjac Sponge

These Homebrewing Appliances And Kits Are the Easiest Way to Make Your Own Beer

picobrew zymatic

What is ‘Maskne?’: How To Prevent Breakouts and Acne From Wearing A Face Mask

how to treat maskne man wearing mask 2020

Product Review: These Sustainable Shorts Will Motivate You to Work Out

product review vuori bank shorts banks short 3

Why Loafers Are the Best Shoes to Buy This Summer

Gucci Loafers

The 15 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Men in 2020

Threadbeast

The Best Workout Brands For Men Right Now

These Are the Best Picks From the Todd Snyder Summer Sale

The Best Menswear Essentials From Mr. Porter’s Summer Sale

Elevate Your Suits With the Best Bow Ties for Any Summer Occasion

15 Excellent Black-Owned Menswear Brands to Support Now and Always

Frere

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Available Now

10 Pride Collections That Give Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

Calvin Klein

The 14 Best Men’s Jeans and Denim Brands to Shop Now

Father’s Day Gift Guide: The 17 Most Stylish Gift Ideas