U.S. citizens can now enjoy visa-free travel to China for 10 days

Table of Contents Table of Contents You’ll still need a visa if China is your only destination Which countries are included in the new rules?

China’s National Immigration Administration announced last week that U.S. citizens can now travel visa-free to China for up to 10 days. This update comes as part of an extension to the country’s visa-free transit policy, which previously allowed stays of only 72 or 144 hours, depending on the city.

The new policy applies to travelers from 54 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and much of the European Union. The change is effective immediately, making short-term visits for tourism, business, or cultural exchange more accessible.

Recommended Videos

This policy shift follows a significant move by the U.S. Department of State, which recently downgraded its travel advisory for China. Last month, the advisory moved from Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider travel, to Level 2, recommending they “exercise increased caution.”

This expansion of visa-free access marks a renewed effort by China to boost tourism and foster international cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

You’ll still need a visa if China is your only destination

While the newly expanded visa-free transit policy is a game-changer for U.S. travelers, there’s a catch: it only applies to those passing through China on their way to another country. This means you can’t simply fly from the U.S. to China and back without a visa.

To take advantage of the policy, travelers must have confirmed tickets to leave China within 10 days and continue to another international destination. The visa-free transit option is available at 60 points of entry across 24 provinces, including major hubs like Beijing and Shanghai.

For those planning a trip with China as their sole destination, or for stays longer than 10 days, a standard visa is still required.

Which countries are included in the new rules?

Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.