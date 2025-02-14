 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Explore Norway’s fjords, food, and traditions on this epic 10-day group trip

Norway like you've never seen it before

By
Norway House
Norway House / Norway House

Up Norway, a leader in curating sustainable luxury travel experiences across Scandinavia, has once again partnered with Norway House, a renowned hub for Norwegian arts, business, and culture in the U.S., for an extraordinary travel adventure: Northern Horizons: A Norway House & Up Norway Experience

Building on the success of their inaugural 2024 trip, this 10-day journey promises an immersive experience into Norway’s Arctic magic, combining luxury boutique accommodations, farm- and sea-to-table dining, and opportunities to connect with local artisans. Travelers will get rare, insider insights into Norwegian life, diving deeper than tourists have ever been before.

Recommended Videos

Explore Norway like never before

Norway House
Kvitnes Gård, Photo by: Eivind H. Natvig/INSTITUTE Norway House / Norway House

This 10-day trip is packed with unforgettable adventures, starting in Narvik, a town in Northern Norway’s Arctic region. Your journey kicks off with a scenic welcome dinner offering views of the fjords, followed by a deep dive into Norway’s WWII history at the Narvik War Museum. From there, you’ll head to Bodø, where you’ll experience the serene beauty of the Arctic while immersing yourself in Nordic wellness culture. Whether kayaking along crystal-clear waters or practicing yoga with panoramic mountain views, these activities allow you to connect with Norway’s natural surroundings in a unique way.

Related

The trip also features culinary highlights that are sure to delight your senses. A standout experience is a 12-course dining adventure aboard the iconic Nordland Railway, where you’ll enjoy gourmet dishes while traveling through Norway’s beautiful landscapes. Additionally, you’ll embark on a foraging expedition with local experts to learn about wild ingredients native to the region, followed by an intimate, multi-course dinner hosted by locals in a traditional setting.

This trip runs from May 23 to June 1, 2025. Priced at $6,600 USD per person based on double occupancy, the Northern Horizons experience includes all accommodations, activities, and dining, though airfare is not included.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Nostalgia trips are trending: These ’80s destinations will thrive in 2025
From Yellowstone to Miami, these destinations are making a comeback in 2025.
Cape Breton Highlands NP - Scrambling on the Granite - 1985. Scanned from Kodachrome 64 slide.

Beloved outdoor destinations from the 1980s are experiencing a resurgence as travelers seek refuge from the fast-paced demands of modern life. Campspot, a leading camping booking platform, has identified a growing trend toward nostalgia-driven getaways, where peace, simplicity, and the charm of yesteryear take center stage. In a survey conducted by Campspot, 57% of respondents said they would give up a full week’s salary just to relive a childhood camping experience.

Amid political and cultural turbulence, many Americans are turning back the clock, with the 1980s emerging as the top decade they want to relive. Campspot’s new ‘80s (Re)vival Rankings pinpoints the most popular vintage destinations making a comeback in 2025, attracting a new wave of travelers looking to embrace retro outdoor escapes.
West: West Yellowstone, MT

Read more
Top 10 U.S. ski towns for 2024: study reveals the most searched winter destinations
Colorado towns took 7 out of the 10 spots.
Copper Mountain

With ski season fast approaching, snow enthusiasts are already mapping out their winter getaways. A new study from buycycle has analyzed Google search data to identify the top 10 most searched U.S. ski towns for 2024, offering a look into the most popular getaways for adventurers. 

Unsurprisingly, Colorado dominates the list, claiming seven of the ten top spots. Leading the charge is Copper Mountain, which racked up an impressive 223,200 monthly searches. Celebrated for its naturally divided terrain, Copper Mountain is great for skiers of all levels. Additionally, its Woodward action sports training facility and status as a training ground for the U.S. Ski Team makes it a standout destination.

Read more
Venice doubles day-trip fees to curb tourism impact
The new rule will go into effect in April 2025.
Evening light over Venice canal

Venice is intensifying efforts to manage tourism by doubling its day-trip fee in an attempt to reduce crowding during peak times. Starting in 2025, the city’s revised tourist tax will apply on 54 designated high-traffic days, up from 29 this year, marking a decisive move to protect the city’s historic charm from the impact of excessive foot traffic.

The new pricing model, announced on October 24, introduces a two-tier fee structure for day visitors. Those who pay at least four days in advance will pay a 5 euro ($5.40) fee, consistent with the current rate. However, visitors booking within three days of their trip will be charged double, raising the entry fee to 10 euros ($10.86). The policy aims to not only reduce the sheer number of tourists flooding the city, but also to encourage visitors to plan ahead, helping officials better manage the flow of people during those busier periods.
Venice tourism tax: the details

Read more