Explore Norway’s fjords, food, and traditions on this epic 10-day group trip

Up Norway, a leader in curating sustainable luxury travel experiences across Scandinavia, has once again partnered with Norway House, a renowned hub for Norwegian arts, business, and culture in the U.S., for an extraordinary travel adventure: Northern Horizons: A Norway House & Up Norway Experience.

Building on the success of their inaugural 2024 trip, this 10-day journey promises an immersive experience into Norway’s Arctic magic, combining luxury boutique accommodations, farm- and sea-to-table dining, and opportunities to connect with local artisans. Travelers will get rare, insider insights into Norwegian life, diving deeper than tourists have ever been before.

Explore Norway like never before

This 10-day trip is packed with unforgettable adventures, starting in Narvik, a town in Northern Norway’s Arctic region. Your journey kicks off with a scenic welcome dinner offering views of the fjords, followed by a deep dive into Norway’s WWII history at the Narvik War Museum. From there, you’ll head to Bodø, where you’ll experience the serene beauty of the Arctic while immersing yourself in Nordic wellness culture. Whether kayaking along crystal-clear waters or practicing yoga with panoramic mountain views, these activities allow you to connect with Norway’s natural surroundings in a unique way.

The trip also features culinary highlights that are sure to delight your senses. A standout experience is a 12-course dining adventure aboard the iconic Nordland Railway, where you’ll enjoy gourmet dishes while traveling through Norway’s beautiful landscapes. Additionally, you’ll embark on a foraging expedition with local experts to learn about wild ingredients native to the region, followed by an intimate, multi-course dinner hosted by locals in a traditional setting.

This trip runs from May 23 to June 1, 2025. Priced at $6,600 USD per person based on double occupancy, the Northern Horizons experience includes all accommodations, activities, and dining, though airfare is not included.