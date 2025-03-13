 Skip to main content
The Plaza debuts The Rose Pub with Bushmills Irish Whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day

By
The Rose Pub at The Plaza
The Rose Pub at The Plaza

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, The Plaza Hotel is bringing a touch of Ireland to New York City. For a limited time, the hotel’s elegant Rose Club will transform into The Rose Pub, a cozy, upscale take on a traditional Irish pub, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

Blending classic pub charm with The Plaza’s signature sophistication, The Rose Pub will feature mahogany accents, wooden whiskey barrels, and subtle nods to Northern Ireland. Guests can sip on expertly crafted whiskey cocktails while soaking in the festive atmosphere.

Adding to the experience, The Sarafina’s Irish-step-trained dancers will take the stage on select evenings, bringing Irish traditions to life with their precise footwork and rhythmic performances. Plus, for the first weekend, Bushmills will host private whiskey masterclasses, giving guests a chance to dive into the history of Irish whiskey-making.

Indulge in dreamy cocktails

The Rose Pub at The Plaza
The Rose Pub at The Plaza

The Rose Pub offers a delightful selection of signature cocktails that perfectly complement its cozy, luxurious atmosphere, featuring Bushmills Irish Whiskey in every glass.

Start with the “Pot of Gold,” a decadent creation with Bushmills 10 Year Old, Orange Demerara syrup, and whipping cream, topped with 24k gold flakes and a sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg. Served in a Nick & Nora glass, it’s a frothy, golden treat that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

For a twist on the classic, try “Not Your Average Irish Coffee,” made with Bushmills 12 Year Old, coffee liqueur, and New York Roasted Del’aria Espresso, served in a coupe glass with a delicate rose stencil topper.

If you’re in the mood for something with a bit more depth, “The Oldest Fashion” blends Bushmills 16 Year Old, Demerara syrup, apple bitters, and is garnished with an orange peel and brandied cherry.

And for those seeking something truly extraordinary, Bushmills 46 Year Old Single Malt will be available, an exclusive treat for guests looking to try the oldest Irish Single Malt ever released from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world.

The Rose Pub will officially open its doors on Friday, March 14th, and will be available through March 29th. Reservations can be made via OpenTable Experiences.

