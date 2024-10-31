 Skip to main content
Here’s the perfect 3-day foodcation in Austin, Texas

We tried the best resturants in Austin, Texas on this 3-day foodcation

By
A man eating in a restaurant in Austin Texas
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

You can take a dip in Barton Springs, visit a hill country winery, or go down to the 6th Street entertainment district and visit the many bars and nightclubs while visiting culturally saturated Austin, Texas. But I’m boldly suggesting you scrap all that and just eat your way through the city instead. Austin has a great food scene, and you won’t regret taking a “foodcation” in Austin.

You can try one or two of these best restaurants in Austin or choose to visit them all. Either way, you’ll be tasting dishes that tourists and locals alike can’t get enough of.

Day 1: Taste something new with Austin’s New American Scene

Breakfast: The Peached Tortilla

Two Bahn Mi Tacos slathered with an orange sauce
Flickr

Austin is known for its rich flavors, and the New American cuisine will take your tastebuds to the next level. This counter-cultured city is a natural pairing for restaurant groups and chefs who create innovative fusions and break the mold of what we typically consider “American” food.

The Peached Tortilla is a hot brunch spot in Austin’s popular South Congress district, established by Japanese-born founder Eric Silverstein. It offers a mouthwatering blend of Asian flavors with Southern comfort food, artistically plated and perfectly portioned.

Enjoy small plates and sharables, ranging from pork belly buns to Malaysian chicken basted in lemongrass sauce. Try a spin on Tex-Mex with the Banh Mi taco. Enjoy the breezy cocktail and mocktail list that pairs well with each plate for a refreshing sip. Sound delicious? Put on your best brunch outfit and get going before everyone wakes up and heads over.

Lunch: 24 Diner

A plate of breakfast with greens ontop of it
Flickr

Lunch is casual today, and 24 Diner is a laid-back comfort-food locale with an all-day menu that lets you choose light dishes to full-on dinners, depending on your appetite. Expect dishes like chicken and waffles and no-bean chili, and know that head chef Andrew Curren sources the highest quality ingredients, turning the traditional “greasy spoon” concept on its head with a New American flair.

The location is conveniently off of Lamar Street, a road that cuts through the city’s heart. The Iconic Waterloo Records is connected to this restaurant, and BookPeople is just across the street. These are two perfect spots for light souvenir shopping while you digest your hearty lunch.

Dinner: Parkside

Top view of many fresh dishes from Parkside
Parkside

Parkside is located where all of the action is, nestled between bars and entertainment venues, and is just a stone’s throw away from 6th Street. But once you step inside the unassuming front doors, a sense of calm and sophistication wash over. It’s a great place for a creative salad, the famous Parkside burger, and a full-bodied yet well-balanced cocktail.

The best part? Parkside offers one of the best happy hour deals in town. You can enjoy half-off drinks and bar food from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Since Parkside offers share-friendly dishes, I recommend ordering all you can and taste-testing with your fellow dining companions.

Day 2: Dip into multicultural delicacies, ATX-style

Breakfast: Juan in a Million

a chorizo taco at Juan in a Million
Dave 77459 / Flickr

Austin is a cultural mecca with a diverse history and an influx of new residents bringing their culinary traditions with them. So now that you’ve sampled New American, let’s expand beyond the U.S. border with these three internationally inspired picks.

School teachers Juan and Myrna Meza dreamt up Juan in a Million in 1980 so that you could access some of the best breakfast tacos in the city – but don’t stop there. Try the Machacado Con Huevo, featuring two eggs and dried shredded beef slathered on top of beans, potatoes, and tortillas.

Are you feeling insatiably hungry? Go for the Texas Rib Steak breakfast, which features a juicy 6-ounce ribeye cooked to perfection. If you haven’t caught on yet, Juan in a Million is known for its hit-the-spot hangover food and even offers Bloody Marys, margaritas, and beer if you need a daytime buzz to recover from the night before.

Lunch: Loro

A large group of people dining at Loro
Loro

Asian smokehouse and bar Loro is the lovechild of two powerhouse chefs—Franklin BBQ’s Aaron Franklin and Uchi’s Tyson Cole. The relatively new establishment opened its doors in 2018 and offers Japanese sauces, umami sides, slow-smoked meats, and light, fluffy, boozy slushies to wash it all down with.

You can sample dishes like baby back pork duroc ribs or crunchy sweet corn fritters here. Everything is reasonably priced and ridiculously packed full of flavor, making Loro one of the best lunch deals in town. Seating is ample – you can choose between the modern indoor dining area or enjoy your meal at a picnic bench under the Texas sun.

Dinner: Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Entrance way to the restaurant Ramen Tatsu-ya
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

East Austin’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s decor is nearly as entrancing as its ultra-savory soup bowls. Hungry guests are greeted by a giant beckoning cat, an entrancing red glow, and dozens of lanterns strewn on the ceiling of the eatery’s breezeway. Next, you choose seating in the indoor dining room or a booth in the quirky outdoor section, dotted with Japanese ephemera – street signs, imported empty bottles, and retro posters.

But the location could be in a plain white box, and I’d still implore you to grab a bite because the ramen is the best in the city, Texas, and (fight me on it) the U.S. Their famous Tonkotsu broth is a creamy pork bone concoction that’s slow-simmered in the style of Kyushu Japan’s ramen variety. Ol’ Skool Ramen offers a fresher chicken-based broth that originated in Tokyo for a lighter-bodied option.

Day 3: Award-winning classics

Breakfast: Paperboy

an overhead view of paperboy's breakfast dishes
Likeness Studio / Paperboy

Now it’s time to go out with a bang with some of Austin’s heavy hitters. These are the joints worth waiting in line for or making reservations for a month or two ahead.

Paperboy has grown from its humble beginnings as a food truck in 2015 into a full-blown brick-and-mortar location due to its explosive popularity. With all the buzz, it’s as interesting a place to people-watch as it is to dine in. The restaurant focuses on locally sourced ingredients and seasonal fare, and everything is prepared in-house.

Small breakfast plates include Texas-style twists like chocolate peanut butter Pop Tarts and pumpkin and spice sticky buns. Those looking for a brunch that will stick to the ribs can indulge in a chicken and biscuit or Texas hash. If your sweet tooth is on the loose, order the famous Paperboy pancake – a sweet treat with a dash of sea salt and brown butter.

Lunch: Franklin Barbecue

A slice of brisket from Franklin Barbecue
Flickr

Franklin Barbecue arguably has the best slow-smoked brisket in town, but you’ll have to wait for it. Loyalists and tourists alike form a line hours before the restaurant opens at 11 a.m., hoping to grab their goods before the restaurant runs out. This doesn’t have to be a drag – bring a camping chair, book, or friend. Are you heading over solo? Make a new buddy in the line.

Aaron and Stacy Franklin started in a modest trailer in 2009 and have since caught the attention of names such as former President Obama and Anthony Bourdain. The brisket is a must-try, with a pronounced yet balanced bark on the edge of the meat. The beef rib is the single best piece of barbecue I’ve ever eaten. You can also enjoy sausage, pulled pork, and smoked turkey.

Dinner: Uchi

chefs at work at Uchi restaurant
Flickr

Wow, lunch was heavy over there at Franklin! Let’s lighten things up with a delicately curated dinner at the locally-approved and beloved Uchi. Chef Tyson Cole has created a delicious menu filled with non-traditional Japanese nigiri and sashimi bites that are utterly fresh and perfectly marinated.

Think elderflower-infused oyster, cured Spanish anchovy, and Norwegian mackerel. You can select items a-la-carte or opt for the chef’s tasting, featuring a 10-course-tasting menu. This option eliminates decision fatigue while exploring chef favorites at the peak of their seasonality. The dining room is intimate, and sitting at the sushi bar is a great way to watch art take form right before your eyes – just be sure to make reservations well in advance due to limited seating.

Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
