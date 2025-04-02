 Skip to main content
Sightglass Coffee releases the perfect Mother’s Day set for coffee-loving moms

A thoughtful mother's day gift for coffee lovers

Sightglass Coffee Mother's Day Set
Sightglass Coffee / Sightglass Coffee

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, Sightglass Coffee is already thinking ahead about the perfect coffee gift with its newest release. The new Sightglass Coffee Mother’s Day bundle contains everything your mom needs to enjoy the delicious cup of coffee she deserves. The gift set features the brand’s newest-release blend, Spring Equinox, named for the celestial shift from winter to spring, which is marked by nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness across all latitudes.

The new coffee blend (packaged in whole bean form) is crafted from a 50/50 composition of high-altitude coffees from Guatemala and Kenya. Even better, this roast’s bright and balanced notes work perfectly to sip on throughout the spring and on Mother’s Day morning. This medium-dark roast coffee blend features notes of orange Blossom, tamarind, and strawberry — making it the perfect springtime blend.

In addition to a bag of this latest coffee release, Sightglass Coffee’s bundle also includes a specialty green Fellow Carter Move Mug, perfect for effortlessly enjoying coffee while on the go. Both items come packaged in a Sun-Boddy Tote, thoughtfully chosen to brighten your mom’s morning ritual or fuel her next adventure.

When purchasing the bundle, Sightglass Coffee also allows purchasers to add a personal gift note in a cart to make the gift even more special when delivered right to her door. The brand believes that a bit of gratitude is always worth sharing. In addition to the Mother’s Day bundle, the Spring Equinox blend is available separately in 12 ounce, 2 lb, and 5 lb bags for a limited time and can also be purchased in other grind sizes.

