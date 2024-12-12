 Skip to main content
Why this is my new favorite way to gift coffee to friends and family

The perfect personalized gift for coffee drinkers

coffee on me
Last holiday season, I was asked, “Where do I like to get coffee?” My response was pretty simple: “Wherever I can get it.” If I’m near a Starbucks and it’s convenient, I will head to Starbucks. Yet, I’m always excited to explore a local coffee shop if I visit a new city. True coffee lovers don’t want to be locked into one place to grab coffee. Especially for those always on the go, it’s hard to know where we’ll end up and what coffee shop will be nearby.

That’s the problem with traditional coffee gift cards — they lock you into just one coffee shop. But I’ve recently discovered ‘On Me‘ gift cards, which have reimagined how I will give coffee gifts forever. As an avid coffee drinker, I almost always prefer receiving a gift card that gives me a choice over one for one specific shop. On Me is a digital gifting platform that transforms the traditional gift card experience into a modern, personalized journey. Each gift card is tailored to a hobby or interest (for example, the coffee category) that allows you to gift coffee digitally.

Digitally gifting coffee for any occasion

on me gift cards
On Me / On Me

On Me is perfect for gifting coffee digitally for any occasion. Maybe it’s a “just because” gift to remind someone in your life how much they mean to you. Or perhaps it’s to celebrate a special occasion, such as a significant achievement or a milestone. Regardless, there’s no denying that digital gift cards make life easy. You can give the gift without leaving your home, and the recipient can use it easily by adding it to their phone’s wallet. I also love that you can add a personalized message to the gift card e-mail that serves as a card to accompany the gift card.

Additionally, digital gift cards such as On Me help reduce the gift card industry’s environmental impact. Standard gift cards contain an average of 5 grams of plastic, leading to up to 37.5 million pounds of non-biodegradable waste per year (about 3.4 billion single-swipe gift cards were sold in the U.S. in 2021). If you can make a smarter choice for the environment while making life easier for yourself, why not do it?

How gifting coffee with On Me works

on me gift cards
On Me / On Me

On Me’s coffee gift cards are so simple to use, both for the giver and the recipient. The gift card can be used at 30 different in-person or online retailers. Some examples include chain coffee shops like Dunkin’ and Starbucks and online retailers that sell coffee equipment and coffee makers, such as Keurig, Breville, and Nespresso. Here’s what to expect if you’re planning to gift one:

  1. Choose your gift card. While coffee is my personal favorite, there are plenty of other options in food and beverage hobbies, such as brunch or dessert gift cards. There are over 70 different categories to choose from.
  2. Send it through text or e-mail as a gift and include a personalized gift card message.
  3. Allow your recipient to open it and enjoy! Once the recipient opens the email, they are prompted on how to download and retrieve the card. Additionally, I would love it if they could send a thank you note directly through the platform to let you know they loved the gift. You can even include photos, videos, or GIFs in the message, adding a personalized touch different from a regular e-gift card.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
