Stop believing these common rum myths — here’s what’s really true

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rum myths debunked Other rum myths What are some misconceptions about rum? Advice for novice rum drinkers

I’ve been lucky enough to write about alcohol for the last two decades. In those years, I’ve learned a lot about whiskey, gin, tequila, rum, and other commons types of hard liquor. But every now and then, I was told a fact only to find out later that it simply wasn’t true. One of the spirits that I heard the most myths about was rum.

It’s no surprise that rum is ripe with myths. This sugarcane and molasses-based spirit has been produced since the 1600s on sugarcane plantations in the Caribbean. That’s a lot of centuries for stories and legends to be born. But this isn’t a time for folklore, we’re looking for facts today. That’s why we turned to a few experts to help us debunk some of the biggest rum myths.

Recommended Videos

Rum myths debunked

One of the biggest myths about rum is that it’s all sweet. This is because it’s made from sugarcane. While the assumption makes sense, it’s just wrong.

“Yes, rum is distilled from sugar byproducts, but all alcohol, after distillation, has 0g of sugar. This misconception comes primarily from spiced rums, which are sweetened. Many rums, however, have no sweetness at all,” says Bryan Inman, USBG bartender also known as “The Rum Champion” in Los Angeles.

“While the raw materials come from sugar cane, it’s the addition of sugar after distillation that makes a lot of rum in the market sweet,” says Gabriel Urrutia USBG bartender and consultant at Gramps Getaway in Miami.

The next myth is the gunpowder test. This was a test where British soldiers would ignite gunpowder mixed with rum to test a rum’s proof. This also never happened. The Royal Navy used hydrometer test the alcohol content.

Another myth is that rum is only meant for Tiki and other tropical cocktails. The truth is that rum is perfect for these fruity, topical drinks, but it’s just one small part of the versatility of this spirit.

“Rum can shine in various drinks, from the classic Daiquiri to sophisticated rum Old Fashioned. It’s not just for beach drinks,” says Inman.

A popular myth claims that rum was only a pirate drink. Sure, pirates drank rum, but the Royal British Navy drank a lot more.

“While pirates drank various alcoholic beverages, including wine and brandy, the romanticized image of pirates and rum was popularized by novels like Treasure Island and later commercialized by pirate-themed products,” Inman told us.

Other rum myths

Dark rums aren’t actually always aged longer. The color of the rum doesn’t necessarily correlate with its age.

“Dark rums, often marketed as ‘black rum,’ may have molasses or caramel coloring added, making them darker than they are.” Inman added, “Many dark rums are relatively young, and their color may come from these additives rather than extended aging.”

Another major myth is that white rum isn’t aged. While many white rums are unaged, some are aged, and charcoal filtered to remove coloring.

“Distillers use charcoal filtering to remove barrel color from rum to create a lighter, clearer spirit while preserving the subtle flavors from aging, which is often more desirable for specific markets and cocktail applications,” says Inman.

Speaking of white rum, there’s an unfortunate myth that white rum is devoid of flavor. Inman says this is also not true.

“This is one of the biggest misconceptions of all. Most people tend to think this because of Captain Morgan Silver, Bacardi Superior, and Don Q Cristal. However, I would argue that most white rums are jam-packed with flavor.”

A lesser-known myth is the pot-still rum is always potent and overpowering while column-still rum is light and less flavorful.

“Pot-stilled rums can range from intense to refined, depending on the distillation process, and column-stilled rums can be surprisingly rich and complex, as the method allows for adjustments to the body and flavor,” he says.

What are some misconceptions about rum?

Urrutia says there’s one major misconception about rum and it revolves around the false idea that somehow rum makers aren’t telling consumers the truth. There’s a though that producers are not being transparent about their process, misleading labels and an overall sense that the category has not evolved.

“In reality, it has. Rum connoisseurs and educators around the world are working hard to spread the history and heritage of rums in the correct ways.”

Advice for novice rum drinkers

He also has some advice for beginner rum drinkers looking to get started with this sometimes overwhelming spirit.

“Start with brands that are transparent with their process.” He adds, “Start with a rum that as no additional flavoring or sugar after distillation. Lean on tropical aging to discover the true essence of what a spectacular rum can really be.”