Will coffee help a sore throat? Here’s what the experts say

Drinking coffee is a fundamental part of my morning routine. A day without coffee almost seems wrong. Even when I’m sick, I still crave coffee and continue my regular routine.

Since illness often makes me feel fatigued, I’ve always figured extra coffee may help get me through the day when I’m sick. However, I’ve never considered whether coffee impacts a sore throat. Does coffee help soothe a sore throat, or does it make it worse? Here’s what you need to know: “Will coffee help a sore throat?

Will coffee help a sore throat?

As with many things in life, there are advantages and disadvantages to consider when considering how coffee affects a sore throat. I chatted with Dr. Joseph Mercola, a board-certified family medicine osteopathic physician (DO) and author of Your Guide to Cellular Health, to get some expert insight into the question: “Will coffee help a sore throat?” He shared helpful insight, offering both advantages and potential drawbacks to consider when consuming coffee with a sore throat.

Advantages of coffee for a sore throat

According to Dr. Mercola, “Coffee could help alleviate a sore throat, although the effect varies by individual and consumption style. One of the reasons for this is that coffee contains compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce throat inflammation. Any warm beverage, including coffee, can also provide a soothing sensation in the throat, although temporarily. Perhaps more importantly, coffee is known to boost the pain-relieving effects of aspirin when taken in combination.”

While multiple studies conclude coffee may have an analgesic effect, the question stands on whether the effects are worth the potential drawbacks of consuming coffee with a sore throat. Just like caffeine affects every coffee drinker differently, the effects of coffee on a sore throat may differ from person to person.

Research has also shown that coffee reduces the feelings of grogginess associated with colds and flu. This makes sense to me; however, you may not feel the effects if you’re already a frequent coffee drinker.

Disadvantages of coffee for a sore throat

While coffee may have some potential (and interesting) benefits for a sore throat, your doctor or healthcare professional will unlikely prescribe coffee as a cure, according to Dr. Mercola. “Coffee’s acidity may irritate some individuals, particularly those with gastrointestinal issues, and has a dehydrating effect if consumed in excess, so be sure to drink plenty of plain water or herbal tea,” he says. GoodRX’s recommendations for the best and worst foods for a sore throat agree with Dr. Mecrola’s assessment that coffee should be avoided, as its acidity can further irritate the throat.

Dr. Mercola also suggested the impact of drinking too much coffee and how caffeine can affect your sleep. “Rest is a key element in your recovery,” he reminds us. I thought this was a great point and an indirect effect of how coffee could affect a sore throat that many people may not even consider. When I’m sick, I know sleep is one of the only things that makes me feel better.

Focus on other fluids for hydration

Not only can drinking too much coffee with a sore throat worsen symptoms from hydration, but it could also keep you from drinking enough other fluids throughout the day. If you’re anything like me, you might look at the clock to find it’s 4 p.m. and the only thing you’ve had is three cups of coffee. This happens to me frequently when I’m not sick.

As Dr. Mercola suggests, “If you choose to drink coffee with a sore throat, limit the amount to one or two cups a day, and down the last cup six to eight hours before bed to protect your sleep.” Drinking other fluids, such as bone broth and water with electrolytes, should be a primary focus to help support your body when you’re sick. These options help promote hydration and are full of nutrients your immune system needs to fight off whatever is causing your sore throat.

If you must drink coffee when you’re sick (like me), switching to half-caff or decaf coffee in the afternoon and evening hours can help support better sleep. It’s a happy medium and a way you don’t need to give up coffee entirely while you’re already under the weather.

Should you drink coffee with a sore throat?

“Will coffee help a sore throat?” depends on who you ask. While it’s possible coffee’s anti-inflammatory properties or potential analgesic effects could help temporarily relieve your sore throat, the long-term disadvantages outweigh the benefits. Consuming coffee could mess with your sleep, dehydrate, or irritate your throat.

For me, the best solution is to consume coffee in moderation when I’m sick, alternating between regular coffee, decaf coffee, and more hydrating fluid options such as bone broth or water with electrolytes. However, choosing to (or not to) consume coffee with a sore throat is a personal choice.