 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Will coffee help a sore throat? Here’s what the experts say

Will your morning coffee help your cold?

By
cup of coffee
Maria / Unsplash

Drinking coffee is a fundamental part of my morning routine. A day without coffee almost seems wrong. Even when I’m sick, I still crave coffee and continue my regular routine.

Since illness often makes me feel fatigued, I’ve always figured extra coffee may help get me through the day when I’m sick. However, I’ve never considered whether coffee impacts a sore throat. Does coffee help soothe a sore throat, or does it make it worse? Here’s what you need to know: “Will coffee help a sore throat?

Recommended Videos

Will coffee help a sore throat?

Cup of coffee
Anja / Pixabay

As with many things in life, there are advantages and disadvantages to consider when considering how coffee affects a sore throat. I chatted with Dr. Joseph Mercola, a board-certified family medicine osteopathic physician (DO) and author of Your Guide to Cellular Health, to get some expert insight into the question: “Will coffee help a sore throat?” He shared helpful insight, offering both advantages and potential drawbacks to consider when consuming coffee with a sore throat.

Related

Advantages of coffee for a sore throat

sore throat
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

According to Dr. Mercola, “Coffee could help alleviate a sore throat, although the effect varies by individual and consumption style. One of the reasons for this is that coffee contains compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce throat inflammation. Any warm beverage, including coffee, can also provide a soothing sensation in the throat, although temporarily. Perhaps more importantly, coffee is known to boost the pain-relieving effects of aspirin when taken in combination.”

While multiple studies conclude coffee may have an analgesic effect, the question stands on whether the effects are worth the potential drawbacks of consuming coffee with a sore throat. Just like caffeine affects every coffee drinker differently, the effects of coffee on a sore throat may differ from person to person.

Research has also shown that coffee reduces the feelings of grogginess associated with colds and flu. This makes sense to me; however, you may not feel the effects if you’re already a frequent coffee drinker.

Disadvantages of coffee for a sore throat

Black coffee with a sugar cube being added.
Sergey Gontarenko / Shutterstock

While coffee may have some potential (and interesting) benefits for a sore throat, your doctor or healthcare professional will unlikely prescribe coffee as a cure, according to Dr. Mercola. “Coffee’s acidity may irritate some individuals, particularly those with gastrointestinal issues, and has a dehydrating effect if consumed in excess, so be sure to drink plenty of plain water or herbal tea,” he says. GoodRX’s recommendations for the best and worst foods for a sore throat agree with Dr. Mecrola’s assessment that coffee should be avoided, as its acidity can further irritate the throat.

Dr. Mercola also suggested the impact of drinking too much coffee and how caffeine can affect your sleep. “Rest is a key element in your recovery,” he reminds us. I thought this was a great point and an indirect effect of how coffee could affect a sore throat that many people may not even consider. When I’m sick, I know sleep is one of the only things that makes me feel better.

Focus on other fluids for hydration

Not only can drinking too much coffee with a sore throat worsen symptoms from hydration, but it could also keep you from drinking enough other fluids throughout the day. If you’re anything like me, you might look at the clock to find it’s 4 p.m. and the only thing you’ve had is three cups of coffee. This happens to me frequently when I’m not sick.

As Dr. Mercola suggests, “If you choose to drink coffee with a sore throat, limit the amount to one or two cups a day, and down the last cup six to eight hours before bed to protect your sleep.” Drinking other fluids, such as bone broth and water with electrolytes, should be a primary focus to help support your body when you’re sick. These options help promote hydration and are full of nutrients your immune system needs to fight off whatever is causing your sore throat.

If you must drink coffee when you’re sick (like me), switching to half-caff or decaf coffee in the afternoon and evening hours can help support better sleep. It’s a happy medium and a way you don’t need to give up coffee entirely while you’re already under the weather.

Should you drink coffee with a sore throat?

cups of coffee
Bo Kim / Unsplash

“Will coffee help a sore throat?” depends on who you ask. While it’s possible coffee’s anti-inflammatory properties or potential analgesic effects could help temporarily relieve your sore throat, the long-term disadvantages outweigh the benefits. Consuming coffee could mess with your sleep, dehydrate, or irritate your throat.

For me, the best solution is to consume coffee in moderation when I’m sick, alternating between regular coffee, decaf coffee, and more hydrating fluid options such as bone broth or water with electrolytes. However, choosing to (or not to) consume coffee with a sore throat is a personal choice.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Cold brew coffee concentrate: A quick and easy way to enjoy bold, smooth coffee
How to enjoy cold brew coffee in no time
Cold brew in a glass mug

Cold brew's smooth, less acidic taste is perfect for any time of the day. Although I can't make my favorite cold coffee, nitro cold brew, at home, I do often make cold brew. Making cold brew is a process that takes planning in advance by at least 12 to 24 hours. That's why I love cold brew coffee concentrate, which makes it super easy to enjoy cold brew coffee on demand.

Cold brew concentrate is an ultra-concentrated form of cold brew that comes pre-packaged and requires a fast dilution with water to enjoy. Here's what you should know about cold brew coffee concentrate and how to use it at home.
Benefits of using cold brew coffee concentrate

Read more
Is butter pecan coffee a new trend? Try this sweet coffee flavor at Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette debuts new Butter Pecan coffees
Paris Baguette coffee

Coffee trends are always changing, with 2025's newest flavor emerging: Butter Pecan Coffee. With over 4,000 locations worldwide, coffee shop chain Paris Baguette is hopping aboard this sweet coffee flavor trend. Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip.

The Butter Pecan Latte is the first of the two new butter pecan coffees on the menu. This drink is crafted with classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavor. The drink is available either hot or iced, giving coffee drinkers a chance to experience the sweet flavor of butter pecan in two forms. The second drink on the Paris Baguette winter menu is the Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew. This cold coffee beverage featured butter pecan-flavored cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream.

Read more
Nespresso teams up with Oatly to offer new limited-edition coffee capsule for oatmilk lovers
Espresso and oatmilk paired together
Nespresso Oatly capsules

Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company, and Nespresso have teamed up with an exciting new launch for oat-milk drinkers. The latest, limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule is a first-of-its-kind coffee blend designed specifically to pair with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. Inspired by the growing popularity of milk alternatives such as oatmilk, this collaboration delivers a unique coffee experience for the conscious consumer without compromising on the unforgettable taste that both Nespresso and Oatly are known for.

Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk capsules are designed exclusively for Nespresso’s Vertuo system, the Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body when paired with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. The limited-edition capsule features a meticulously crafted blend of quality Arabica coffee beans, delivering rich and biscuity notes chosen to highlight the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

Read more