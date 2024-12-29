 Skip to main content
I tried Brodo bone broth and it completely changed my mind about bone broth

Rethinking bone broth flavor

Since I switched to a low-carb diet in 2017, I’ve tried bone broth several times with the hopes of falling in love. I’ve heard about the health benefits of bone broth for quite some time, but I could never seem to overcome the taste. As a big foodie, I need to enjoy the flavor of something if I consume it regularly. Bone broth is a liquid made of boiled animal bones; I don’t blame you if it isn’t exactly appealing. I’m glad I was open-minded enough to try Brodo Bone Broth, as it has completely changed my mind about what bone broth can taste like.

Tagged “the best bone broth on the planet” by the brand itself; I wholeheartedly agree. If you’ve failed to incorporate bone broth into your diet, here’s why you should reconsider trying bone broth again again.

About Brodo Bone Broth

Brodo Bone Broth
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Bone broth has been around for centuries, but only in the 20th century was it first industrialized. Brodo’s bone broth focuses on the traditional way of making bone broth, with real bones from real animals on real pastures.” Now, there’s a lot to love about this brand. First, they only source bones from cooperatives and family farms that raise animals without antibiotics or hormones. The brand also promises no concentrates, no preservatives, and no shortcuts.

There’s no doubt all of these health-conscious attributes are important. But for me, its taste sets Brodo apart from other health-focused bone broth brands. Again, it needs to be pretty tasty if I make it part of my health routine.

The taste difference

Brodo Bone Broth
Brodo Bone Broth / Brodo Bone Broth

Instead of just straight animal bones, Brodo uses whole-cut organic vegetables to add a better flavor to its bone broths. Additionally, the long-simmering process creates a more flavorful and intense bone broth taste than traditional store-bought bone broths. Drinking Brodo’s bone broth is not just tolerable; it’s enjoyable.

Another thing that sets the brand apart for me is the flavor selection. You can find a great mix of the classics with unique savory and flavored options. Some classic options include the Roasted Organic Chicken Broth and Hearth Bone Broth, which features a mix of beef, chicken, and turkey bones. However, my favorites are the unique flavors, such as the Spicy Nonna Roasted Garlic & Chili Broth or the Deeply Rooted Ginger & Turmeric. The added flavor of the spices used in these flavors brings the drinking experience to the next level.

I’ve recently discovered there are more ways to use Bone broth than I first thought. As delicious as it is just warmed up in a cup, these broths are also great for use as a base in soups and stews or to keep meats moist during cooking.

Benefits of bone broth

Brodo Bone Broth Flavors
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

If Brodo bone broth changes your mind about bone broth, too, it opens the door for you to take advantage of its dozens of health benefits. Whether you want to try the bone broth diet or consume a small portion daily, there are dozens of ways to work it into your lifestyle. Some of the best benefits of consuming bone broth include:

  • Daily muscle support and recovery: Protein is essential for muscle health, especially for active lifestyles. Brodo’s easily digestible bone broth supports muscle maintenance without excess calories.
  • Joint, skin, and gut health: Rich in collagen and amino acids like glycine and proline, Brodo aids joint flexibility, supports skin elasticity, and promotes gut health.
  • Sustained energy and immune support: Protein stabilizes blood sugar and helps maintain steady energy levels throughout the day while also boosting immune function — Brodo is a clean, energizing protein source without added sugars or fats.

