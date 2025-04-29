 Skip to main content
Here’s how I built my own box of personalized iced coffees with Frazy Bottles

Customize your iced coffee

Frazy Bottles
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

There’s something extra fun about personalizing anything — but especially your coffee. Perhaps this is why Starbucks fans love the detailed mobile ordering system that allows you to customize every component of your order. Similarly, Frazy Bottles enables coffee drinkers to customize every aspect of their coffee concentrate box when placing a personalized order. Building a box with Frazy Bottles made me feel like a kid in a candy store. From selecting my preferred sweetness level to fine-tuning how much caffeine is in each bottle, the whole experience is fun. Here’s how I built my own personalized box of iced coffees with Frazy Bottles.

Personalizing your iced coffee

Frazy Bottle
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The Frazy Bottle ordering process is pretty simple. First, choose your box size: 6, 12, or 18 bottle packs. I chose the six pack to start with (just to see how I liked it). It’s worth noting that the brand also has Boba tea options, but I only tried their coffee selections. After selecting your box size, you’ll then move to a page to choose which flavors you’d like in your box. This is where things got especially interesting as I noticed cool and unique coffee flavors such as the Red Velvet Latte and Chocolate Chip Latte. I haven’t had a chance to try all the flavors, but of the ones I did try, the Pumpkin Spice Latte was my favorite (you don’t need to wait until fall for this).

Customizing your Frazy Bottle box isn’t just about selecting the flavors. Once you choose a flavor, the menu prompts you to decide on the type of creamer and sweetness level. Milk options include whole, non-dairy creamer, oat, non-fat, or no milk. I enjoy drinking my coffee black, so I skipped this part. As for sweetness, I chose sugar-free, but other options include light, regular, or extra sweet. I love that there are options for every coffee drinker, from the black coffee drinker to the “more milk than coffee” drinker.

There are a lot of cold coffee concentrates on the market, but the decaf selection is much more limited. In terms of half-decaf, the selection (as far as I’ve come across) is pretty bleak. The feature that stood out to me the most was the option to select decaf or half-decaf options from Frazy Bottle. You also can mix and-match within your box, so you’re not locked into getting a box that consists of all decaf or half-caff.

Uses beyond iced coffee

Frazy Bottles
Frazy Bottles / Frazy Bottles

To me, the nature of Frazy Coffee bottles makes the most sense for making iced coffee. Add 6 to 10 ounces of cold water to the cold coffee concentrate, mix, and enjoy. Each teeny-tiny bottle seems only like a single serving of coffee, but this stuff goes a long way! After drinking Frazy Coffee as iced coffee for a few weeks, I realized the company also says these customized coffee creations can be made hot. To make hot coffee, swap the 6 to 10 ounces of cold water for hot water. It’s almost like making instant coffee (but without the granules and the mixing required). Per the Frazy Bottle website, you can also enjoy a shot of the coffee on its own right out of the bottle (I haven’t tried this method yet).

