Caffeine headaches are real — here’s how to handle them

It’s not uncommon for me to consume more coffee than water in a day (not necessarily something to be proud of). As a caffeine addict, I know the feeling of a caffeine headache all too well. You can never see it coming, yet when it hits, you know exactly what it is from. Ironically, caffeine headaches can occur from drinking too much caffeine or not drinking enough caffeine (withdrawal).

But what causes these pesky caffeine headaches, and can they be avoided? Dr. Joseph Mercola, board-certified family physician and author of Your Guide to Cellular Health, shares the science behind caffeine headaches and how to combat them.

What are caffeine headaches?

Dr. Mercola describes a caffeine headache as a dull, throbbing pain that usually starts behind your eyes or at your temples (I can attest to this). Caffeine headaches often worsen with movement and may cause you to feel tired, irritable, or foggy. I find that I develop a sudden onset of intense tiredness alongside my headache. Some people also call caffeine headaches “caffeine withdrawal headaches,” although they can occur for other reasons than withdrawal.

“Some people say they can’t focus or feel off-balance when the headache hits. These symptoms usually start 12 to 24 hours after you miss your usual caffeine dose and can last up to a few days, depending on how much caffeine your body expects each day,” he said.

Although caffeine headaches aren’t dangerous, they’re worth paying attention to. Frequent caffeine headaches are a sign that your body has become dependent on a daily caffeine fix. Caffeine dependency “doesn’t mean you need to quit entirely, but it’s worth checking how much you rely on it to feel normal. You might benefit from tapering off or switching to lower-caffeine options like matcha or herbal tea. If the headaches become regular or intense, talk to your doctor to rule out more serious issues.” For those using caffeine as a pre-workout, cycling your intake or making periodic switches to decaf every few weeks can help reset your sensitivity.

What causes caffeine headaches?

“Caffeine headaches can happen for several reasons, including withdrawal, excessive intake, and because of the way caffeine affects the blood vessels in your brain. If you drink caffeine regularly, it narrows the blood vessels in your brain. When you suddenly stop or cut back, those vessels expand, increasing blood flow and pressure nearby nerves, triggering a headache,” says Dr. Mercola.

“If you’ve consumed caffeine daily for at least two weeks, withdrawal headaches become more likely if you stop abruptly. Chronic use can also alter the way your nervous system processes pain, making you more sensitive to pain signals. This heightened sensitivity can make existing headache conditions, like migraines, feel worse or occur more frequently.”

Another sneaky cause of caffeine headaches could be from using too many pain relievers. Caffeine is in many pain relievers, such as Excedrin, and overuse can lead to medication-overuse headaches. These rebound caffeine headaches set in when the medication starts to wear off. Dr. Mercola warns that caffeine can dehydrate you and deplete your body’s magnesium levels, both of which increase the risk of headaches. In turn, these effects can interfere with your sleep, ultimately making you feel worse.

Preventing caffeine headaches

I continually struggle with giving up or cutting back on my caffeine intake. In all my years of drinking coffee, I haven’t found a way to avoid getting caffeine headaches altogether. However, some tips may help you prevent caffeine headaches. Dr. Mercola recommends staying consistent with your coffee schedule to avoid headaches.

If you plan to reduce your coffee consumption, gradually reduce your intake, such as a 10% drop every few days. Slowly tapering down your caffeine intake gives your brain time to adjust without triggering pain. Dr. Mercola also suggests keeping a regular sleep schedule and avoiding drinking coffee too late in the afternoon (poor sleep makes caffeine withdrawal much worse). Drinking enough water throughout the day is also essential to prevent dehydration.

What to do once a caffeine headache sets in

It seems a bit counterintuitive, but consuming small doses of caffeine can help ease caffeine headaches once they’ve set in. Start by having only about half a cup of coffee or green tea to reduce the caffeine headache. You don’t want to have too much (which can worsen symptoms), but you want to have enough to relieve the feeling of withdrawal. I’ve found that a cup of half caff coffee does the trick.

Dr. Mercola also says taking over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or aspirin can help, too, especially when combined with caffeine. “Stay hydrated, rest your eyes, and avoid bright screens. If you’re to quit caffeine, stick with the plan and give your body a few days. The worst symptoms usually fade in two to four days,” he said.