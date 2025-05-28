 Skip to main content
Study finds coffee ritual, not caffeine, fuels “the boost”

How decaf coffee can mimic caffeine's effects

Is the caffeine in your coffee actually what gives you energy or that “boost” you look for in the morning? While most of us would say yes, a newly published study suggests otherwise. A new study published on Heliyon found that the so-called “energizing” effects of your morning cup of joe could have more to do with ritual than the caffeine itself.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study followed the habits of coffee drinkers, where researchers found that decaf coffee drinkers exhibited many of the same cognitive and psychological responses as those who drank regular coffee. The study’s findings suggest that the actual ritual of making and drinking a cup of coffee every morning may have a greater impact on us than the caffeine it contains. As a regular coffee drinker and caffeine addict, these findings are especially intriguing.

The study’s findings come at an interesting time, given that half-caff and decaf options are also rising in popularity. While caffeine is commonly associated with increased focus and alertness, this study suggests that habitual coffee drinkers may develop “conditioned” responses, where the act of consuming coffee itself triggers psychological changes, even without caffeine being present.

Within the study, researchers examined 20 healthy college students (10 male and 10 female) who regularly consumed one to three cups of coffee per day. Some students received decaf coffee, and some received regular, which were identical in taste and appearance. The study’s results found that both decaf and regular coffee groups experienced similar physiological changes following coffee ingestion. In both groups, average heart rate decreased and blood pressure increased after consuming either drink, with no significant differences between the caffeine and placebo groups.

North Spore launches its first-ever mushroom coffee — here’s why it matters
Should you switch to mushroom coffee?
Wine cap mushroom spore

Leading mushroom supplier North Spore has launched its first-ever mushroom coffee product. To create this delicious concoction, the team has paired antioxidant-rich coffee with 100% organic fruiting body extracts from five adaptogenic mushrooms: Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Turkey Tail. For coffee drinkers, this new mushroom coffee pairing offers all the benefits of caffeine, plus stress reduction, immunity support, mood enhancement, and mental clarity.
To learn more about this exciting new medium roast mushroom coffee release, I interviewed Matt McInnis, co-founder of North Spore. McInnis is passionate about the new launch, sharing that the North Spore team believes in the power of mushroom fruiting body extracts and thinks what it has to offer is a great alternative to many mushroom coffee products on the market right now. With a mission to offer mushroom coffee that's good for you and tastes good, too, here's what sparked the launch of North Spore's new mushroom coffee.

The story behind North Spore mushroom coffee

Breville Luxe Brewer takes home-brewed coffee to new levels
You don't need barista training to create a perfect cup of coffee at home
Breville Luxe Brewer with glass carafe on a kitchen counter.

Breville's Luxe Brewer is designed to prove that you don't need barista training to create a perfect cup of coffee. It combines precision brewing variable control with the simplicity of one-touch brewing to empower filtered coffee drinkers who desire perfect coffee at home.
Breville Luxe Brewer: precision coffee made easy

To brew a perfect cup of coffee, you need to precisely control all variables, including bloom time, flow rate, brew temperature, and volume. With the Luxe Brewer, you can control those factors and more to your preference. The new Breville is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to provide precise temperature control and customized brewing parameters.

Pistachio coffee is the hot flavor, and shows no signs of slowing down
The rise of the pistachio coffee trend
pistachio nuts

Pistachios have been having a moment over the last couple of years. The momentum shows no signs of slowing down, according to Heba Mahmoud, Head of Innovation at Elmhurst 1925. Business Research Insights 2025 data suggests that the pistachio surge goes hand-in-hand with the rise of health, wellness, plant-based, and functionality-focused consumer trends. Pistachio coffee's savory flavor offers just the right blend of nuttiness and creaminess, adding an unexpected twist to a traditional cup of coffee. Here's what Mahmoud shared about this hot coffee flavor and where the market may be headed.
When did pistachio coffee first start trending?

"Pistachio coffee is quickly becoming one of the hottest trends in the market, and it’s easy to see why. It brings together two beloved favorites – the nutty flavor of pistachios and the bold kick of coffee or espresso – into an aromatic, irresistibly smooth cup. Beyond the flavor, health-conscious consumers are also fueling the market for pistachio-infused everything, from chocolate to lattes," she says.
"Pistachios’ naturally rich flavor profile made them a standout ingredient, and when paired with coffee – a longtime consumer favorite – the result was an instant hit. The subtle sweetness and earthy complexity of pistachios offer a sophisticated twist on the typical flavored latte, aligning perfectly with the shift toward clean-label, plant-based options," says Mahmoud. As head of innovation at Elmhurst 1925, Mahmoud helped lead the brand to become the top-selling pistachio milk and creamer on the market over the last year. Today, the brand offers various pistachio-inspired coffee pairings, such as the Pistachio Barista Edition and Pistachio Crème Latte.
What to love about pistachio coffee

