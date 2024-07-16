Which boba tea has the most caffeine?

Have you seen a boba or bubble tea shop pop up near you? Boba tea has been a popular beverage choice in Asia since the 1990s, but boba tea has been on the rise in the U.S. recently. Bubble tea chains and local shops seem to be appearing everywhere — but what is this trend all about? Even if you know nothing about boba tea, the pictures alone, complete with bright tapioca pearls and bright color combinations, are enough to make anyone curious about this fruit-flavored tea trend.

Boba tea (also called bubble tea) can be made in a variety of ways, but the basic ingredients include tea, milk, water, sugar, and tapioca pearls. If you’re looking to give this tea drink a shot, check out all of the answers to your questions in our boba tea guide. Does boba tea have caffeine? Which options have the least caffeine? Below, we’ll dive into what you need to know before ordering your first boba tea.

Recommended Videos

What is boba tea?

Boba tea is a fun, fruity drink that can use a variety of teas as a base. Most commonly, black, green, or oolong tea is used as a boba tea base which is served cold. Some places call this bubble tea, tapioca tea, or pearl tea, which refers to the small “boba pearls” found at the bottom of the drinks. These pearls are made from tapioca or cassava starch and sugar and are sometimes sweetened with sugar syrup.

Boba tea is made by shaking the pearls within the tea, which fall to the bottom of the cup, and blending the tea with milk to create a creamy drink. The end product is a delicious treat that is fruity and refreshing. Boba tea is usually served with a thick plastic straw, which is thick enough to allow the boba pearls to make up the straw.

In terms of the creamy portion of your boba tea, you’ve got quite a few options. Non-dairy options such as oat milk and coconut milk add just the right amount of creaminess to boba tea. However, some people prefer dairy cream or standard milk too. Many boba stores also let you customize the flavor of the boba itself in your drink, offering varieties like Taro Boba or Strawberry Boba, which means you craft up your personalized boba tea drink the same way you order a personalized coffee at your local Starbucks.

Does boba tea have caffeine?

As you learn about the world of boba tea, it’s only natural to wonder if boba tea contains caffeine. After all, it is a “tea” — and you want to be sure you’re not consuming too much caffeine in a day (especially if you are also drinking coffee, tea, or energy drinks). The short answer is yes, but the amount of caffeine varies. Since most teas have naturally occurring caffeine, how much caffeine your boba drink has will depend on the type you order. Let’s explore the caffeine content in a few popular boba tea varieties:

Green tea boba

Boba tea uses green tea as a base and usually has between 20 and 30 mg of caffeine, which can vary depending on the size and how long the tea was steeped. Some boba tea shops may offer decaf green tea as an option if you’re not interested in consuming any caffeine at all. Some popular varieties of green tea boba drinks include matcha bubble tea, which pairs great with whole milk or oat milk.

Oolong tea boba

Oolong tea also contains a light amount of caffeine, generally around 25 to 35 mg per cup. Many people describe oolong tea as a hybrid between green and black tea. Some popular varieties of oolong boba tea drinks include honey oolong boba tea or creamy oolong boba tea.

Black tea boba

Black tea naturally contains more caffeine than green tea and oolong tea, so opt for a black tea base for your boba drink if you’d like a bit more of an energy boost. Most black tea boba drinks contain about 40 to 50 mg of caffeine per cup (again, this varies based on size and the time it was steeped). Even at 50 mg of caffeine per cup, this is still far less caffeine than the average cup of coffee at 85 to 100 mg of caffeine. This is ideal for a mid-afternoon boost that contains a small bit of caffeine, but not enough to leave you feeling restless or jittery. Some popular varieties of black bubble tea drinks include a classic milk bubble tea or black sesame bubble tea.