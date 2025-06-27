 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

I never liked cast iron pans — until I tried this game-changing version

Why it's different than your typical cast iron pan

By
Field Company Cast Iron Skillet
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

I never quite understood the hype around cast iron pans, despite everyone I know swearing by them as must-have kitchen essentials. As someone who loves cooking (especially things like a pan-seared steak), I’ve wanted to love cast iron skillets more than I ever actually did. That said, my experimentation with cast iron pans was short-lived and involved using an old pan that had been passed down to me.

Founders of Field Company, Stephen & Chris Muscarella, started off with a vintage 1930s Wagner cast iron pan and were told that there was no possible way a modern foundry could pour iron that thin. Yet, they defied odds, crafting a hand mold with slight changes (a heat ring, a more balanced handle) to develop the innovative Field Company cast iron pan we know today. If you’ve never quite mastered using a cast-iron pan, it may be time to reconsider. Modern-day cast-iron pans aren’t like the ones your grandmother used to use. Field Company’s cast iron pan changed my mind on the matter — and it might change yours, too.

Recommended Videos

Pre-seasoning and easy maintenance

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

One of my hang-ups with cast iron skillets in the past was seasoning them before use, a process I knew nothing about (and didn’t want to bother learning). When I heard that Field Company’s cast iron skillets were pre-seasoned with three coats of organic grapeseed oil, I became far more intrigued. I love cooking, but more so the act of cooking itself (not doing dishes and preparing dishes to be used). You can use Field Company’s skillets right out of the box and get to cooking right away.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Field Company’s cast iron is also very easy to maintain, which works out well for beginners. Inside your package, you’ll find a maintenance kit that comes with everything you need, along with clear instructions on how to clean your pan for the next use. After use, rinse the pan with warm water and use the natural fiber brush to remove any remaining food particles. Then, you’ll use the chain mail scrubber to dislodge and scuff away remnants on the cooking surface and side walls. Inside the kit is also some Field seasoning oil, should you ever wish to pre-season your pan in the future (you don’t have to).

Lighter weight

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company
Field Company’s cast iron pans also feel significantly lighter than the traditional cast iron pan. If you’ve found the weight of a cast-iron pan to be too bulky in the past, these may impress you. The pans are a full pound lighter than most other modern cast iron pans, yet still have enough heft to sear well. Yes, they’re still heavy, but holding the pan with one hand is manageable. The pan’s design has thinner sidewalls and a thick base, perfect for searing, and is ideal for everything from frying eggs to making skillet cornbread.

Cooking with cast iron of any type takes some time getting used to. It’s not your average pan. It took some trial and error for me to master it, but I’m glad I persisted. Now, thanks to its great heat retention properties, it’s become my go-to choice for making any dish that requires high heat. If cast-iron pans have failed you in the past, you owe it to yourself to try this modern version.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I’m dying to try this Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic
High angle view of basil In a bowl

This season, savory cocktails are all the rage. That's great for me personally, as there's nothing I love more than dousing my G&T with celery bitters. If that sounds odd to you, then let me counter: plenty of gins have savory notes in them, using botanicals like rosemary, salt, and even olives.

If you're interested in trying a more savory take on the gin and tonic then this recipe from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer's, hits all the notes with its use of basil and tomato.

Read more
Orlando’s newest must-try: This celebrity-approved cheesesteak
This family-oriented restaurant is reaching new heights
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ new Orlando location celebrated a huge leap in opening its first brick-and-mortar on April 3. From the news surrounding the event, the atmosphere certainly didn’t disappoint, and it was everything partners Derrick Hayes (founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) and Derek Lewis (first franchisee) had hoped it would be. Tucked into a plaza at 441 E Mitchell Hammock Rd in Oviedo, Florida, the shop marks a significant milestone for a brand that started humbly inside a gas station — and now counts celebrities and national media among its fans.

With support from names like Eve, Meek Mill, and Lil Uzi Vert, Big Dave’s has earned cult status for its Philly-style sandwiches and bold flavors. But behind the hype is a story of legacy, grit, and vision — a story that Derrick Hayes and Derek Lewis are eager to tell as they expand the brand into Central Florida.
Why Central Florida was the natural next step

Read more
I tried the new ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus meat thermometer and here’s what I learned
How to up your meat-cooking game
ChefsTemp Pro Temp 2

Digital meat thermometers were first invested in the 1990s, which marked a significant shift for home cooks seeking quick and accurate temperature readings while cooking. Recently, however, a new wave of meat thermometer technology has arrived: the wireless smart meat thermometer. As someone who cooks meats at home nearly every night of the week, I love cooking my meal to the perfect temperature and avoiding the guessing game of "Is it cooked enough?" I tried the new ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2 meat thermometer, and here's what I learned.
Design

I've tried several other meat thermometers before trying the ChefsTemp Pro Temp Plus 2, including many of the top brands on the market. Immediately, I was impressed with the probe-holder device and the large display on the device. The charging device comes with a magnetic backing, which makes it easy to put right on the front of your fridge. Throughout the cooking process, you can view the current temperature of your food either from the device itself or through the mobile app for remote temperature monitoring. In contrast, other brands of wireless meat thermometers I've used only display the temperature on the mobile app.

Read more