Restaurant quality on the horizon: How to cook sirloin steak

Table of Contents Table of Contents The art of searing Picking the right sirloin steak for the job Get your steak ready before it hits the heat The best ways to cook sirloin steak Why sirloin tastes different depending on how it’s cut Steak night, done right

The difference between good and great, elite even, is effort, guys. Some of it comes down to talent, but a lot of skills are learned, and everyone doesn’t want to put in the work to get better. Steaks are sacred around these parts, and when you’re first learning to cook them, you can get away with some of the rookie mistakes, but as time goes on, you’ll need to show off your chops in the kitchen. Sirloins are in the top 10 (I’d argue 5) desired steak cuts. Yes, cooking one might seem fairly straightforward, but there are steps you can take that will make your steak game impressive.

I’ve overcooked, undercooked, and even ruined a few in my time—until I figured out the best way to nail it every single time. Sirloin is leaner than a ribeye but still has plenty of flavor when done right. The non-negotiables are the proper cut, the right technique, and a little patience. It doesn’t matter if you’re pan-searing, grilling, or reverse-searing, I’m breaking down everything you need to know about how to cook sirloin steak that’s juicy, tender, and full of flavor.

The art of searing

You can’t just throw a steak in a pan and hope for the best. If only it were that easy. When high heat meets protein, you get the Maillard reaction. It’s what gives your sirloin steak that deep brown crust and rich, beefy flavor. You need to be aware that too much moisture ruins this reaction and ultimately jeopardizes the outcome of your steak. If the surface of the meat is wet, you’ll end up steaming it instead of searing it. That’s why patting the steak dry before cooking is so important. And since sirloin is a leaner cut, it benefits from a little extra help—like butter-basting or a quick marinade—to add moisture and bring out its natural flavor.

How to know when your steak is ready

An instant-read thermometer is your best friend when cooking sirloin steak. For a rare steak, aim for an internal temperature of 120-125°F, while 130-135°F will give you a perfect medium-rare. If you prefer medium, cook it to 140-145°F (this is the temperature the USDA says is safest), and for medium-well, let it reach 150-155°F. A well-done steak needs to hit 160°F or higher. If you don’t have a thermometer, you can use the finger test. It requires you to gently press the steak with your finger. A soft, squishy feel means it’s rare, while a firmer texture indicates it’s more cooked. The more resistance, the more well-done your steak is.

Picking the right sirloin steak for the job

There are different types of sirloin steak; some cuts are more tender, while others need a little extra TLC. The two main types you’ll come across are:

Top Sirloin : Lean, (but still flavorful), and the best choice for high-heat cooking methods

: Lean, (but still flavorful), and the best choice for high-heat cooking methods Bottom Sirloin: A bit tougher, better suited for slow-cooking or marinating

For a great sear and juicy interior, top sirloin is what you want. Look for a steak that’s at least 1 to 1.5 inches thick; thinner steaks cook too fast and can dry out before they develop a good crust.

Get your steak ready before it hits the heat

Your work starts before your steak touches the pan, grill, or whatever vehicle you’re using to cook it. Here are the main steps you should take before you get down to the business:

1. Let it lose the chill

According to Gordon Ramsay, you should let your sirloin steak sit out of the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before cooking. A cold steak cooks unevenly, so letting it warm up gives you a better shot at uniform doneness.

2. Dry it off

I’ll say it louder for the people in the back … moisture is the enemy of a great sear. Pat the steak dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

3. Season like you mean it

This one is debatable because some people swear by their holy grail of seasonings, but I always advise folks to keep it simple. Salt and pepper are all you really need, but don’t be shy with them. Salt brings out the beefy flavor, and cracked black pepper adds a slight heat. When you’re first learning how to cook a sirloin, you don’t necessarily need to be adventurous. Save that for once you’ve got it down pat.

The best ways to cook sirloin steak

Sirloin is versatile, and while you can cook it in different ways, these are the best methods to cook a solid steak:

Sear it in a skillet for a crust you can’t resist

A cast-iron skillet is your best bet for getting a great sear. Heat the pan until it’s screaming hot (you should see light smoke) before adding the steak.

Add a high smoke point oil (avocado, canola, or vegetable oil). Sear the steak for 2-3 minutes per side without moving it. Flip and sear for another 2-3 minutes. For extra flavor, add butter, garlic, and rosemary in the last minute and baste the steak.

Fire up the grill for that classic char

Grilling a sirloin steak gives you that charred, smoky flavor that’s hard to beat.

Preheat the grill to 450-500°F. Place the steak on the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side. Let it rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Reverse searing for extra thick steaks

You can’t always follow the traditional searing method when you cook sirloin steak. For thicker cuts (over 1.5 inches), reverse searing guarantees perfect doneness edge to edge.

Cook the steak slowly in the oven at 250°F until it reaches 110-115°F internally. Sear it in a hot skillet for 1-2 minutes per side for that golden crust.

Broiling gives you high heat with minimal flipping

Food Network’s Alton Brown points out an easy method for chefs who want a more minimalist approach. Broiling is a great way to cook sirloin steak indoors, using direct heat from above. Preheat the broiler, place the steak on a wire rack over a drip pan, and cook for 4-5 minutes per side, flipping once.

For extra crust, move it closer to the heat for 2-3 more minutes per side. Let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. This method is perfect for home cooks who want a hands-off, high-heat technique without needing a grill.

Why sirloin tastes different depending on how it’s cut

Some sirloin steaks are juicy and tender, but others end up tough. That’s because beyond how you cook it, the way it’s butchered and sliced also has a big impact.

Whole vs. pre-sliced Sirloin : If you buy a whole sirloin steak and slice it yourself, you control the grain direction. Pre-sliced sirloin (especially in stir-fry or fajitas) is often cut against the grain for tenderness.

: If you buy a whole sirloin steak and slice it yourself, you control the grain direction. Pre-sliced sirloin (especially in stir-fry or fajitas) is often cut against the grain for tenderness. Grain matters: Cutting with the grain results in chewiness, while cutting against the grain shortens the muscle fibers and makes each bite more tender.

This is why slicing matters just as much as cooking. Want a more tender bite? Slice against the grain after resting the steak.

Steak night, done right

Cooking a sirloin steak the right way isn’t really about fancy techniques; it’s about heat, patience, and knowing your steak. I can’t stress enough that your attention to detail is what makes all the difference.

Eventually, it becomes second nature, but in the beginning, following these steps will give you steakhouse-quality results every time, no matter what method you use to cook. And with a few extra tricks like slicing against the grain and letting butter melt over the resting steak, you can go from the student to the teacher, helping your friends and family learn how to cook sirloin steak perfectly.