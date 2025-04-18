 Skip to main content
How to make ham glaze without the hassle: Timing, technique, and flavor

A helpful guide to making a flavorful ham glaze: Ingredients, tips, and variations

By
glazed ham
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

The first time I ever made a glazed ham, I was hosting my first holiday dinner. I had spent way too much time stressing over the sides, but the real challenge was making sure that the ham was more than just good — I wanted it to be show-stopping. I quickly learned that the secret to an unforgettable ham isn’t only in the baking process; that glaze has to be on point. The right glaze can turn a basic store-bought ham into a sweet, sticky, caramelized masterpiece.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a flavorful, glossy glaze that coats your ham perfectly, you’re in the right place. After many rounds of trial and error and many hours of internet research on the best honey glazed ham recipes, I think I’ve found the perfect ingredients, different flavor combinations, and exactly how to apply that glaze for ham perfection every time.

Choosing the right ingredients for your ham glaze

Honey
Arwin Neil Baichoo / Unsplash

A ham glaze is typically a balance of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors. The good news is that you probably have everything you need right in your pantry, and if not, it’s not super complicated to make anyway.

Common ingredients in a ham glaze

Most ham glazes include at least one ingredient from each of these categories:

  • Sweeteners: Brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, molasses
  • Acidic ingredients: Orange juice, pineapple juice, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard
  • Savory spices: Garlic, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, black pepper
  • Extra goodies: Bourbon, cola, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar

Tried and true glaze ingredients

Whenever I make a ham, I use a simple but flavorful glaze with:

  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • A pinch of cloves

How to prepare your ham glaze

A brush inside ham glaze
Louella938 / Shutterstock

Once you’ve figured out whatever method you’re using to cook your ham, making a glaze is as easy as whisking ingredients together. but heating it slightly helps blend the flavors and gives it the right consistency for brushing.

  1. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Stir frequently until the sugar dissolves and the mixture starts to thicken (about 5 minutes).
  3. Simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes to let the flavors meld together.
  4. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly before using.

If you prefer a thicker glaze, let it simmer a little longer or add a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed with water. If you’re still not quite sure, take a quick look at renowned chef, Michael Symon. He demonstrates how he goes about making a glazed ham — it’s a great guide with useful tips.

When and how to apply ham glaze for best results

Applying the glaze at the right time is crucial because if you brush it on too early, it can burn before the ham is fully cooked. The best way to glaze a ham is to start glazing during the last 30 to 40 minutes of baking. Then, you’ll brush on a layer every 10 to 15 minutes, letting each layer caramelize. For extra shine and stickiness, brush on a final coat after removing from the oven. If you want to really lock in the flavor, baste the ham with its own juices before applying the first layer of glaze.

Common ham glazing mistakes to avoid

Even a great glaze can go wrong if you don’t apply it correctly. Here are a few things to watch out for:

  • Applying too early: The sugars can burn, leaving a bitter taste.
  • Not scoring the ham: Scoring the surface helps the glaze penetrate deeper.
  • Using too little glaze: Don’t be scared to really get in there. A thick coating gives the best flavor if you ask me!
  • Skipping the resting time: Letting the ham rest after glazing helps the juices redistribute.

Flavor variations: Experiment with different glazes

Cinnamon
Angelos / Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Ham glazes are incredibly versatile, and you can customize them based on your favorite flavors. If you’re feeling adventurous, mix and match ingredients to create your own signature glaze.

Fun glaze combinations to try:

  • Maple bourbon glaze: Maple syrup, bourbon, Dijon mustard, brown sugar
  • Pineapple honey glaze: Pineapple juice, honey, cloves, cinnamon
  • Spicy-sweet glaze: Honey, Sriracha, lime juice, garlic
  • Classic cola glaze: Brown sugar, cola, mustard, apple cider vinegar

Serving and pairing ideas for glazed ham

Mac and cheese
4kodiak / Getty Images

Once your ham is beautifully caramelized and ready to slice, it’s time to bring it all together with the right sides. And don’t forget the leftovers. Glazed ham makes amazing sandwiches, omelets, and pasta dishes the next day.

  • Garlic mashed potatoes: Creamy potatoes balance the sweetness of the glaze and you can perfect the mashed potatoes with a few simple tips.
  • Roasted Brussels sprouts: The slightly bitter crunch pairs perfectly with the ham.
  • Mac and cheese: Because this classic and coveted combo just goes together.
  • Buttery biscuits: For sopping up every last bit of glaze; also, because biscuits are a good side to everything.

Glaze it up

up close view of sliced ham
Paul Poplis / Getty Images

If you’re tired of the same boring ham and you’re looking to change things up a bit, a good glaze can take you far, and you don’t have to do the same pineapple-honey mix that everyone typically does. There’s nothing wrong with trying different flavor combos, and honestly, you can’t go wrong whether you choose brown sugar glaze or you go a less traditional route with bold flavors like bourbon or spice. Either way, whipping together a good glaze is the secret to a delicious holiday (or Wednesday night) ham.

