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It is always time for a good burger: Learn how to make the best burger at home with a NYC expert

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Burger, Food
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

I am not a foodie. Any friends of mine will probably tell you I have the palate of a ten-year-old. And I am ok with that. Hell, don’t get mad at me because I found all the foods I love when I was a child. You can keep your expensive seafood and works of art on a plate for the price of a competition bike. Give me the $1.50 slice, the hot dog outside Central Park, and a good burger that makes your mouth water. Oh, you need something a little more elevated? Fine, give me a steak, mashed potatoes, and an old fashioned.

Anyway, since moving to NYC, I have been on the hunt for the greatest burger in the city, and when I stepped into Gotham Burger, I may have accomplished the feat. Is it a work of art on a plate? Nope, it is just a burger. Uncomplicated. Simple. Mouthwatering.

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I was just a guy who loved burgers and started getting friends together to try different spots around New York. I’ve probably eaten more than a thousand burgers at this point, and I’m still discovering new things. – Mike Puma, Owner and Founder of Gotham Burger

Don’t overcomplicate it

Burger, Food, Food Presentation
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

When I walked into Gotham Burger for the first time, I was transported. It didn’t feel like New York City any longer. It felt like I was back home, in the country. A flyover state vibe. Taxidermy, old west portraits, and cowboy hats everywhere. You may be asking why. Well, because nobody puts together a good cheeseburger like a cowboy. And Mike. When I met the owner of the establishment, he wasn’t what I was expecting. You see, he is from New York. But when he walked out in jeans, cowboy boots, a dad hat, and a pearl snap shirt, I realized all my preconceived notions about restaurant owners in NYC were completely wrong.

So, then I asked him, “How did you do this?” It was one of the best burgers I have ever eaten. Tell me the secret. Since I don’t come across as someone who could ever start a restaurant (good instincts on his part), he decided to give me a few tips on making a burger at home.

“Let a few great ingredients do the work. I think people tend to overcomplicate burgers when, at the end of the day, it’s really about getting the basics right. Start with great beef, a good bun, and fresh ingredients. You don’t need a dozen toppings or some crazy sauce to make a burger memorable. When everything is done right, the simplest burger can be the best one you’ve ever had.”

What is it about the smash?

Food, Food Presentation, Burger
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

Twenty years ago, I had never heard of a smashburger. All burgers were thick beef and toppings. Then, squishing them down to be as flat as a pancake became a “smash” hit (if you’re not rolling your eyes at the pun, then we probably can’t be friends). But now they are everywhere. Since Mike’s timeline lines up to assume he was one of the first to launch this phenomenon, I wanted his take.

“It’s all about the crust! When you smash beef onto a ripping-hot griddle, you create that incredible caramelized crust that gives a smash burger so much of its flavor and texture. You get these crispy, slightly lacy edges while the inside stays juicy. That contrast is what makes a great smash burger so satisfying. When it’s done right, every bite has a little crunch, a lot of beef flavor, and just the right amount of richness.”

Spices or condiments?

Burger, Food, Body Part
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

The perfect burger. Is it about the meat? Or is it about the special sauce? I mean, it always feels like the biggest secret surrounds the special sauce more than the meat. But what do I know?

“Spices, without question. The wrong seasoning can completely throw off a great burger. In my opinion, good beef only needs salt. If you’re starting with a quality blend, you want to taste the meat, not cover it up with a bunch of spices. Condiments are important too, but they should complement the burger rather than overpower it. A little sauce, some pickles, onions, and cheese can go a long way. It’s all about balance.”

Make the perfect burger at home

Burger, Food, Food Presentation
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

What’s the secret? Good beef? Salt? Pickles and onions? The iconic toasting of just one side of the bun the way he does it in Gotham Burger? What is the secret to making a good burger at home? I need to know, because I am quickly starting to crave one of his smashburgers.

“First, find a great prime beef blend with a high fat content. Fat equals flavor, and you want enough of it to keep the burger juicy and develop that beautiful crust. Don’t be afraid to ask your butcher for recommendations. And give the bun just as much attention as the beef! People underestimate how important the bun is to the overall burger experience. It needs to be soft, hold everything together, and complement the meat without overwhelming it. Toast it, too. A great burger is about how every component works together. And if you’re making smash burgers, make sure your cooking surface is really hot before the beef hits it.”

Become the “burger guy”

Adult, Male, Man
Patrick Dolande / Gotham Burger

Every guy group needs a “guy” for everything. Honestly, it may be the reason some guys are even still friends. Do you like that guy? Honestly? Or is he just the “car guy” that can tell you what’s wrong with the whip just by listening? Look, I am not saying I am a manipulative guy; what I am saying is that guys see value in a man’s knowledge and passion. And being the “burger guy” sounds like it’s right up my alley. So, how do you become that guy?

“Eat as many different burgers as you can! That’s literally how this whole thing started for me. I was just a guy who loved burgers and started getting friends together to try different spots around New York. I’ve probably eaten more than a thousand burgers at this point, and I’m still discovering new things. Don’t just go to the famous places or follow whatever’s trending on social media. Some of the best burgers you’ll ever have are hiding in neighborhood bars, old-school diners, and places you’d never expect. Pay attention to what makes each one great, figure out what you like, and develop your own style. And most importantly, have fun with it. A great burger should never be that serious.”

If you want to make your burgers at home and perfect the craft, all the more power to you. But Mike and Gotham Burger make it difficult to justify when his are already perfected for $10. In Manhattan…a $10 burger? Unheard of. Oh, and also in Williamsburg now, so no reason to come to the city if you would rather stay on the other side of the East River.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Editor
Mark cut his teeth in the men’s style world when he sold suits first at box stores such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank… Read Full Bio
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