 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Chef reveals how to make a Smashburger taco, the tasty heir to the viral food throne

You know about the Smashburger, but what of the Smashburger taco? Here's how to make one

Mark Stock
By
A profile of the Smashburger chef Ty Goerke
Smashburger

The Smashburger is coming for your favorite dish and the taco is next in line. The internet is already making the tasty hybrid dish, so we thought it was high time you knew how to as well.

What is a Smashburger? It’s pretty much what it sounds like, a burger pressed with some weight as it cooks, locking in flavors and creating added texture. Turns out, it works with foods beyond the burger, too. If you’re working with some good meat or meat substitute, it’s like making an elevated version of your favorite fast-food burger.

Recommended Videos

We chatted up Chef Ty Goerke for some sharp advice on the latest Smashburger creation. He’s the head chef and culinary innovation director at Smashburger. He’s smashed it all — his company’s S’mac and Cheese Burger to a Carolina Burnt Ends Burger. Now, he’s smashing tacos. The latest trend is like an all-American version of the street taco.

Related

Read on for his tips on creating the Smashburger taco, as well as why it’s currently taking the spotlight.

Part of the popularity of the smash trend is owed to the viral food culture. Another part is the big flavor involved. “Our exceptional ‘smashing’ culinary technique creates an impeccable flavor that is unique to smash burgers,” he said. “When we smash burger patties onto a hot-buttered, seasoned grill, the burger patty caramelizes and creates an irresistible crisp to the edges of the burger patty.”

That kind of texture and buttery goodness is hard to argue with. But there’s more. The Smashburger taco is just fun and carries mass appeal. “Not only is this technique fun for the whole family to be a part of, but the smash technique satisfies virtually any occasion and situation,” he added. “I think families are having fun exploring the various ways they can spin the smashing technique — and the Smashburger taco is a great example of how this culinary technique can create endless modern inspired recipes.”

Smash burger beef.
waynewalterberry / Flickr

How to make a Smashburger taco

If you have a metal smasher, go nuts. The rest of us can get away with a metal spatula, Goerke told The Manual. “Personally, I like to use a grill because there is less risk of burning yourself using that appliance,” he said “Another reason I like the grill is because it is easier to ‘cut’ the burger patty off the surface. When the burger patty is smashed, it develops a crust that must be cut off from the grill to keep it attached to the smashed burger patty.”

He said the crew at Smashburger actually sharpens their spatulas for the grills to knock out that step properly. Oh, and don’t forget that it’s a pretty quick process. Goerke advises against overcooking anything, so take the taco off the heat as soon as the cheese melts.

Step 1: Paint your grill or griddle with melted butter.

Step 2: Place the beef burger on top of the melted butter and the tortilla on top of the burger ball.

Step 3: Time to smash. Using a metal smasher (or metal spatula), press each tortilla/patty onto the hot-buttered grill for about 90 seconds. This caramelizes the patty — which allows the juices to seep through every square inch of the tortilla and adds an irresistible crisp to its surface.

Step 4: After about 90 seconds of smashing, flip your patty over so the tortilla is now on the grill. Be sure to add cheese and pull it off the grill as soon as it is melted.

Step 5: Finally, add your toppings of choice, such as diced onions, shredded lettuce, Kosher pickle chips, etc.

Brussels sprouts.
Manny Rodriguez / Getty Images

What about sides and pairings?

“I would suggest either Brussels sprouts or French fries, as they will pair perfectly with the ‘traditional’ taste of a burger,” Goerke said. “For drinks, I would suggest coupling the dish with consumers’ favorite soda or juice beverage — given the savory flavor profiles of the taco, it can be paired with any drink.”

What else? Think classic taco fixings that would adapt well to a burger, like guacamole, pickled onions, and different kinds of cheeses (try Oaxacan, you won’t regret it). Grilled peppers or corn can be a nice addition, as can fresh tomato. And don’t shy away from using plant-based meat if that’s your thing. You might want some Smashburger sauce, or something like it. Mix up something akin to mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, pickle brine, and maybe a little pepper and you’ll be happy (think fry sauce, with a little more depth).

Drink-wise, on top of what the chef mentioned above, we’d go with a fruity cocktail like a margarita or Paloma or a lighter, refreshing beer like a Mexican lager or pale ale. If you like wine, go with a bigger rose or even a chillable red wine like Gamay Noir or a lighter Barbera.

We love a good smashed meal. Check out our guide on working with a traditional Smashburger recipe, as well as our piece on how to make authentic tacos. You can never have too many great meals. Wash it all down with our favorite wines of the year and the best beers in the land.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
You should never buy these 8 foods at Trader Joe’s — here’s why
As much as we love Trader Joe's, there are a few bad eggs to be found on the shelves
Trader Joe's sign

Ah, Trader Joe's — the trendy tiki-themed grocery store that somehow simultaneously attracts grandmothers and hipsters, soccer moms and angsty teens, broke college kids and polished executives. There seems to be something for absolutely everyone at this popular grocer, from its signature sweet treats like Cookie Butter to a surprisingly vast and affordable selection of wines.
The charms of Trader Joe's are not lost on us, either. We love the kitschy decor, the friendly (if slightly overenthusiastic) staff in their tropical shirts, and the thrifty alternatives to pricier name-brand products.
Unfortunately, though, as we've all learned, nothing in life is ever perfect. And our beloved Trader Joe's is no exception. While there are many fabulous Trader Joe's products and ingredients to be found, there are a few failures peppered throughout the shelves as well. Here are a few things to cross off this week's Trader Joe's grocery list.

Pre-cut fruits and vegetables
Trader Joe's alone certainly isn't to blame for these popular little packages, but they do have an abundance of them. And while pre-prepped items are, admittedly, a tremendous time saver, it's just not worth it. Unfortunately, for all the time saved, you're sacrificing both extra money and all of the ingredient's flavor. All produce is at its best when it's been freshly cut. Left to sit on the shelf in plastic packaging, fruits and vegetables can become watery and lifeless, losing their best texture and taste. What's worse is you're paying far more for less of a subpar product than if you just buy the ingredient whole. It's best to invest in some great knives and do the work yourself.

Read more
The secret to tasty, crispy bacon is something you already have in your pantry
The secret to perfect bacon has been right under your nose this whole time
Bacon frying in pan

It's pretty universally agreed that bacon is delicious. There are very few dishes (if any?) that can't be improved by a few crispy, savory, meaty slices of this porky treat. Slip a few pieces into a sandwich, crumble them up and sprinkle over salad for a noticeable improvement. Dip the stuff in chocolate, for crying out loud. We'll take it any way we can get it. Even the grease it leaves behind is something of a magical ingredient in and of itself. There's no denying that bacon is wonderful. A true gift. But what if we told you that there's a secret to even tastier, crispier bacon? Impossible, you may say. And yet, it's true. And the secret weapon is something we guarantee you have in your cupboard at this very moment. Plain ol' fashioned all-purpose flour.

Why does flour make bacon crispy?
By cooking bacon that has been dredged in flour first, you're doing a few things to help improve both its flavor and texture. Firstly, the coating of flour will help dry the bacon and absorb excess moisture, which is one of the keys of properly browned meats. Flour also provides a protective coating, helping to keep the bacon from overcooking. Another added perk of flouring first is that the flour will weigh the bacon down so that it fries flat and won't curl up on you, which can be terribly annoying when you're trying to get that perfect breakfast-in-bed shot for Instagram.

Read more
How to make the perfect breakfast burrito at home
The breakfast burrito: Everyone's favorite grab-and-go breakfast is easier to make than you think
Breakfast burrito

Is there anyone who doesn't love a good, hearty breakfast burrito? These satisfying little bundles are an easy, delicious, hearty yet simple way to start any day. Or, for that matter, end any day. Breakfast burritos make for a divine dinner that absolutely everyone, including the kids, will love.

As popular as they are, though, breakfast burritos aren't necessarily something we often think to make for ourselves. We usually think of them as a grab-one-with-your-morning-latte-at-the-corner-store kind of food. But if you know how to make a breakfast burrito, you possess a skill that will make you pretty popular. And you'll probably save a ton when you're not dropping six bucks every morning for the corner store version.

Read more