 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a frozen lemon drop, the drink of this summer

How to make a frozen lemon drop

By
Frozen lemon drop.
Bar Pisellino / Bar Pisellino

When the summer heat drops, there’s nothing better than great frozen drinks. These refreshing beverages can cool you to the core and offer a friendly little buzz. The latest drop — a frozen lemon drop from a standout NYC bar — might just be the drink of summer 2024.

Bar Pisellino is behind the stellar recipe, which mixes up lemon sorbet, Prosecco, and vodka. Served in a proper upright glass with a classic paper straw and treated to some fresh citrus rind, the Sgroppino is the drink to have and hold right now. It’s easy to see why crowds show up to this West Village establishment on sticky afternoons and evenings for this fine riff on the lemon drop.

Recommended Videos

What’s not to like here? The lemon brightens the drink to no end, like a kiss of sunshine, while the Prosecco melds the flavors. The vodka provides the kick while the sweet and tart nature of the sorbet dances across the palate. If there was a grown-up drink equivalent of playing in front of a spraying fire hydrant in the middle of August, this might just be it.

Simply put, Italian culture knows how to beat the heat. The Mediterranean playground is behind everything from the ever-trending Spritz to flavorful sodas and Limoncello. Sure, you can just add more ice to your favorite drink, but sometimes that’s not good enough. Class it up with a drink like the Sgroppino, which not only wins in terms of complementary ingredients but fantastic texture and the ideal temperature.

If you can get out to the East Coast, by all means. The New York bar scene is very much worth exploring in depth. But if you can only sip on something reminiscent of a balmy Big Apple day, go with this drink. Making the thing easy and enjoying it goes without saying. You can hold it against your forehead in between sips on the warmest evenings or whip up a large batch for a gathering of friends.

Frozen drinks are summer drinks, and the season is here. Read on to learn how to assemble it.

Sgroppino

Bar Pisellino.
Facebook / Facebook

Start with the basic recipe, below, but feel free to play around with this tried and true template. You can try out different variations of citrus sorbet or incorporating some bittersweet Italian amari. If you’re really feeling crafty, try making your own sorbet.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce vodka
  • 1-ounce prosecco
  • 3 tablespoons lemon sorbet
  • 1 lemon wedge for garnish

Method

  1. Scoop sorbet, Prosecco, and vodka into a small bowl and whisk until smooth.
  2. Pour into a chilled frappe glass and garnish with lemon zest and lemon wedge.

We’ve got more where that came from. Check out our features on easy cocktail recipes as well as sparkling wine cocktails for some effervescent fun. Cheers to the solstice!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to make the perfect pasta at home
You probably never thought your could make homemade pasta, but with this guide, you can
Making homemade pasta

In this country, we rarely consider the act of making pasta. It's something we purchase prepared, allowing us to focus on other things, like a good sauce or side dish. Yet, there's hardly a tradition more rewarding to pursue in the kitchen than making your own pasta from scratch. No, it's not the easiest culinary act in the book, but it is a fun, approachable, and decidedly Italian one. Plus, you can brag to your dinner date or guests that you mixed, cut, and cooked the noodles yourself.

With a steady pair of hands and a little baking prowess, just about anybody can prepare homemade pasta. What's more, you can fool around with different styles and even opt for healthier versions and learn how to make pasta from whole wheat. The task can be even more enjoyable with a good playlist and a glass of something good and pasta-friendly, like Chianti. What's you've twisted your fork into a fresh batch, you may never go back to the prepared stuff.
The basics

Read more
6 essential Scotch cocktails that you need to know
If Scotch is your thing, then you need to put these on your home bar list
Rusty Nail cocktail

Scotch whisky isn't called the water of life for nothing -- it's a divine spirit that works on so many levels. It brightens the days of the sad, and it calms the nerve-wracked masses. It's always there for you. You can drink it neat, on the rocks, or with a few drops of water — however you choose, it's a wonderful liquor.

We will admit that there are times when we want to enjoy Scotch whisky in a cocktail. We're not saying use that bottle of Macallan 50 Years Old to mix up a drink, but if you've got a nice mid-shelf whisky, you can occasionally step outside your comfort zone and mix up a Scotch whisky cocktail to drink any time of the day.

Read more
9 tips on how to roast a juicy whole chicken
Here are some tips to elevate your roasted chicken to new heights
Close-up of a roasted chicken on a cutting board at a table

There's a reason chicken is the most popular meat in America. Whether fried, broiled, sauteed, poached, braised, or boiled, it remains delicious. Roasting chicken is one of the more ancient forms of cooking chicken that is still used today. When man first started cooking the bountiful birds, they didn't have boiling pots or saute pans, just some sticks and an open fire. This radiant heat form of cooking is today more widely known as rotisserie.

How to roast a chicken is commonly answered by roasting it over an open fire, which is still a perfectly acceptable method of preparing your poultry. But it's now most commonly done in an oven with dry heat. If you prefer calling cooking in the oven baking, that's fine since the terms baked and roasted are often used interchangeably. However, if you want to split hairs, the term baking typically implies some other sort of carb-based ingredients, such as breading. Think classic shake and bake. With roasting, it's typically just the meat and some seasonings or perhaps a glaze.

Read more