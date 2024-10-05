Enjoy a cold brew from anywhere

Drinking cold brew can really hit the spot; it offers a richer, deeper flavor and is a less-acidic alternative to iced coffee. Whether you prefer a less bitter coffee or choose cold brew since it’s easier on the stomach, it is a refreshing coffee choice for any time of the day. With its rise in popularity, it’s pretty easy to find at coffee shops or in cold brew concentrates to make at home. But what if you want to enjoy a cold brew coffee on the go and don’t have time to wait in line at the coffee shop? Take a canned cold brew for convenience and flavor — no matter where you’re headed. Keep reading for our picks for the three best canned cold brews you can enjoy at any time or place.

Best variety of cold brews: Happy Cold Brew

Co-founded by Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr., Happy Cold Brew is one of the best new canned cold brews on the market. Whether you like a traditional black cold brew or a cold brew that packs in some flavor, there’s something of Happy’s line-up for everyone. Each can of cold brew coffee delivers depth and smoothness, made with 100% arabica beans from Columbia. We like that this brand uses no artificial flavors or sweeteners in its cold brew products.

Recommended Videos

Happy Cold Brew is offered in four packs of 11 oz cans. Flavors include the classic black cold brew, mocha latte, caramel latte, or vanilla latte. If you can’t decide which flavor to try, you can opt for the variety pack to get one of each flavor. All beans used to make every Happy product are grown and harvested in South America. Since this brand is up-and-coming, we hope to see more from Happy soon. Right now, Happy’s canned cold brews can be purchased online or in-store at Target and Walmart stores (and more coming!).

Happy is also a noteworthy brand worth supporting, partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Best nitro: RISE Nitro Cold Brew

If you find traditional canned cold brew too harsh, RISE’s Organic Nitro Cold Brew is a softer, more subtle-tasting option. This option makes our list of best canned cold brews for its smooth, nitrogen-infused texture. Infusing nitrogen into each cold brew produces a different taste than traditional cold brew. With the option to drink nitro cold brew from a can, you’ll no longer need to run to Starbucks whenever you want to enjoy this delicious treat. Each of the four flavors is certified USDA-organic, dairy-free, plant-based, and non-GMO for a coffee option you can feel good about while on the go.

Flavors include RISE’s Original Black Nitro Cold Brew, Vanilla Oat Milk Latte, Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha Latte. We like the variety of low-sugar options offered here. RISE’s organic cold brew cans can be purchased online or in some stores, such as Whole Foods. While these cans can certainly get pricy, you’ll still save money buying these over purchasing a cold brew or nitro cold brew at a coffee shop. Plus, you’ll save time as these cold brew coffee cans are ready to enjoy right out of the can.

Best overall unsweetened: Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

Loyal Starbucks fans can still enjoy the Starbucks nitro cold brew they know and love while on the go with the canned variety. Often found at convenience stores or for purchase online, Starbucks’ nitro cold brew cans are the best for those who enjoy a classic, unsweetened canned cold brew. The 9.6-ounce cans give a naturally-sweet energy boost without the added sugar. The nitrogen infusion process of this coffee makes it taste slightly sweet even though it has no sugar and is only 10 calories per can. Unlike other brands of canned cold brews, Starbucks offers this one classic variety — allowing you the flexibility to add cream and sugar if desired.

Starbucks recently added two flavors to its nitro cold brew lineup: vanilla sweet cream and dark cocoa sweet cream. These are harder to find in stores, so you’ll likely need to order them online if you want to try them. Starbucks does not currently offer traditional cold brew in cans; however, Starbucks cold brew is available in multi-use containers in the refrigerated section of grocery stores.