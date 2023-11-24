 Skip to main content
Cream or sugar? New study finds adding one of these to your coffee is associated with weight gain

Making this one change to your morning coffee can help your weight loss goals

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Every day, across the globe, billions of cups of coffee are savored as part of a daily ritual. Breaking this sacred routine is unthinkable for many. Yet here’s a question: Is your beloved cup of coffee slowly causing you to gain weight?

According to a groundbreaking study, the culprit might not be the caffeine itself but rather the sweet sidekick it often brings along – sugar. Shockingly, just a single teaspoon of sugar in your daily coffee could be sneakily adding on those pounds. And if you’re a two or three-cups-a-day kind of person? 

Does coffee lead to weight gain?

It would be helpful if we cleared the air – coffee, in its pure, unadulterated form, isn’t to blame for the extra pounds that you may be carrying around. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that black coffee can be a helpful ally when it comes to weight loss, reducing overall calorie consumption, and aiding physical activity. Several other studies have also found that coffee can have beneficial health effects, such as reducing the risk of certain diseases, improving cognitive function, and providing antioxidants.

What’s to blame, then? It’s the extras we throw into our coffee that can turn a guilt-free treat into a cause of weight gain. Caffeine serves as both a stimulant and an appetite suppressant. Not only does it enhance alertness and energy levels, but it also has the power to curb hunger and cravings. Also, caffeine has been linked to improved focus and productivity, making it more than just a morning pick-me-up. However, too much caffeine can lead to anxiety and jitteriness, as well as dehydration. Moderation is key when it comes to consuming caffeine.

What is the best way to enjoy coffee without gaining weight?

The best way to enjoy your daily cup of coffee without adding extra calories is by drinking it black. That’s because the real villain lurking in your coffee is sugar. A recent study revealed that it’s not coffee or caffeine per se that leads to weight gain, but rather the added sugar. 

So, you may be unknowingly sabotaging your weight loss efforts with those seemingly innocent coffee flavorings and sweeteners. Therefore, if you’re looking to lose weight, it’s important to read labels carefully and limit your sugar intake. This can help you avoid the hidden sugars in your coffee, which can sabotage your weight loss efforts without you even knowing it.

There seems to be an abundance of sugary beverages everywhere you turn. Even coffee, a centuries-old ritual, doesn’t seem to be safe anymore. So, the next time you find yourself contemplating cream or sugar, remember that the real art of enjoying coffee lies not in what you add to it but, rather, in savoring the pure essence of this beloved beverage. Your waistline will even thank you for it in the long run.

