80% of coffee drinkers say they can’t take it black, new study finds

Americans are having a hard time adjusting to black coffee

By
Black cup of coffee next to a pastry
Brigitte Tohm / Pexels

A new 2025 Wake Up Survey, conducted by an independent research firm, Edelman Data x Intelligence, in partnership with Nestlé Starbucks At Home, found that Americans still crave coffee add-ins, including cream, sugar, or flavorings. The study, which followed the coffee-drinking habits of about 1000 U.S. adults (from January 22nd through January 29th, 2025), found that 79% refused to drink black coffee. Additionally, most participants consumed their first cup of morning coffee 30 minutes after waking up.

Not only did the Wake Up Survey determine that most coffee drinkers want a flavorful cup, but it also found that more than 3 in 5 coffee drinkers sought easy options to enjoy their favorite cafe coffee flavors from home. Researchers found that while many are drawn to the caffeine in coffee, most coffee drinkers found drinking coffee to be a relaxing component of getting ready in the morning.

Though we already knew coffee is an integral part of most Americans’ mornings, the Wake Up Study highlighted just how important coffee is to many drinkers. A key finding from the study was that nearly 1 in 10 coffee drinkers said they’d be willing to give up showering, washing their face, performing a skincare routine, or brushing their teeth to drink their coffee. Additionally, over 33% of respondents agreed they would give up social media to keep drinking coffee. For result accuracy, Edelman Data x Intelligence ensured all respondents in this study were 18 years or older and was sure to include a diverse set of participants based on gender, age, region, and race/ethnicity.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content.
