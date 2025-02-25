What is a black tie coffee? Why it might become your new favorite drink

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to make black tie coffee What is a black tie coffee? Variations of black tie coffee

Part of what makes the world of coffee so fascinating is that there’s always something new to learn. If you think you’ve heard of every type of coffee imaginable, perhaps you’ll need to rethink that statement. The black tie coffee offers something unique that other coffee beverages simply do not: the perfect balance between tea and coffee. If you’re a tea and coffee lover like me, this drink could become your new favorite. Here’s what you need to know about the “black tie coffee” and how to make it.

How to make black tie coffee

Ordering a black tie coffee at your local cafe isn’t relatively as easy as ordering an iced latte. While you might find this specialty beverage more easily abroad, it’s hard to come by on coffee shop menus throughout the U.S. Luckily; this drink is simple enough to prepare enough on your own at home, even for beginner Baristas. Here’s how to make a black tie coffee.

Recommended Videos

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 tbsp Thai tea mix (or make your own with black tea and spices)

1 tsp sugar

1 shot of freshly brewed espresso

1 tbsp sweetened condensed milk

2 tbsp cream or half and half

Items you’ll need

Ice

Tall glass for serving

Saucepan

Tea strainer

Espresso maker (or other way of brewing espresso)

Note: If you don’t have an espresso maker, using a very strong, bold coffee or coffee concentrate can work for this black tie recipe.

Method

Bring one cup of water to a boil, then stir in the Thai tea mix and sugar (adjust to taste). Allow to steep for 15 minutes. Strain the leaves from the tea using a mesh strainer or piece of cheesecloth. Transfer the tea to the fridge and prepare the rest of the drink at a later time. When you’re ready to craft your black tie coffee, brew your espresso, as desired. Fill your glass with ice, stopping about 2/3 of the way. Add condensed milk, espresso, sweetened iced tea, and cream to finish. Ingredients should be added in this order. Do not mix the layers. Serve and enjoy!

What is a black tie coffee?

What makes a black tie coffee unique is its slightly sweet, slightly spicy combination of flavors. This beverage, though to have originated in Thailand, combines Thai-spiced iced tea, espresso, and sweetened, condensed milk. The sweet flavor of the condensed milk, paired with the bitterness of the espresso, then combined with the spiced tea, creates a one-of-a-kind flavor. Black tie coffee is a cold coffee drink served over ice that almost resembles an iced coffee in its final appearance.

Variations of black tie coffee

The traditional way of making black tie coffee originated in Thailand combines espresso and Thai-spiced iced tea with sweetened, condensed milk. Thai-spiced iced tea is often made with Thai tea mix, a pre-packaged blend of black tea, and spices such as cardamom, star anise, and tamarind — a unique blend of spices that give the tea its distinctive flavor.

However, you might encounter a few other variations as you explore the world of black tie coffee. Almost every coffee, tea, or espresso drink has different approaches to making it. Coffee brand and innovator, Peet’s Coffee, first began offering its variation of the black tie coffee in 2015.

Vietnamese and New Orleans coffee traditions inspired Peet’s Coffee’s version of black tie coffee and put a unique twist on the drink. This sweet, creamy drink features cold brew coffee, sweetened condensed milk, house-made chicory simple syrup, and fresh half-and-half. Unlike the traditional recipe for black tie coffee, Peet’s variation uses chicory simple syrup to replace Thai-spiced iced tea. Peet’s Coffee has even taken the black tie coffee to the next level with their “black tie after dark” recipe, a cocktail inspired by the black tie coffee.

Other variations of black tie coffee may swap cream or half-and-half for coconut milk, an excellent idea for those who prefer plant-based or dairy-free milk. Using coconut milk also gives the drink a lighter, more tropical taste.

Types of coffee used

The type of coffee used in black tie coffee can also vary, depending on what recipe you choose to follow. In MokaBees’ variation of black tie coffee, Cafe du Monde chicory coffee is used. MokaBees recommends using Vietnamese or Thai-style coffee, as the bitterness of the coffee plays well with the sweetness of the sugar and condensed milk.

As shown in the video, Cafe du Monde chicory coffee is also a great option when making black tie coffee at home. While chicory coffee differs from Vietnamese coffee (made with Robusta beans), the flavor profile is often similar. As such, chicory flavors are frequently used in black tie coffee drinks to recreate the same authentic taste. Perhaps this is why Peet’s Coffee has opted to use a chicory simple syrup to recreate the flavor in its variation of the black tie coffee.