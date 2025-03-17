How much protein is in steak? Here’s a breakdown of how much you’re getting

Table of Contents Table of Contents How much protein is in a serving of steak? How different steak cuts compare in protein How steak compares to other protein sources The nutritional benefits of steak beyond protein Health considerations: Is eating steak every day a good idea? How to maximize protein absorption from the steak you eat Should steak be your go-to protein source?

Steak has long been deemed an excellent protein-packed food, loved by fitness enthusiasts, unabashed carnivores, and anyone who enjoys a hearty, satisfying meal. But how much protein does steak actually contain? And how does it compare to other protein sources? In reality, how much protein in steak or any other food source for protein depends on various factors, such as the portion size.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your steak—whether to build muscle, begin a high-protein diet, or simply to make informed nutritional choices—this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about steak and its protein content.

How much protein is in a serving of steak?

The amount of protein in steak can vary depending on the cut you choose and how much you consume, but on average:

A 3-ounce (85g) serving of cooked steak contains about 22-26 grams of protein.

A 6-ounce (170g) steak delivers around 44-52 grams of protein.

A full 12-ounce (340g) steak packs a whopping 88-104 grams of protein.

How different steak cuts compare in protein

A steak is a steak, right? Well, actually, no. Different cuts contain slightly different amounts of protein. Here’s how some of the most popular cuts stack up per 3-ounce cooked portion:

Sirloin steak – 26g protein

Ribeye steak – 22g protein

Filet mignon – 23g protein

T-bone steak – 24g protein

Flank steak – 25g protein

Sirloin and flank steak are among the leaner cuts, making them some of the best choices for getting the most protein without too much fat. Its heavily celebrated cousin, the ribeye, while still high in protein, has more marbling, which means it contains more fat as well.

For a deeper dive into steak’s protein benefits, Chef Britt Rescigno collaborates with Pre® Brands to highlight the superior nutrition of grass-fed and grass-finished beef. Some cuts can provide up to 31 grams of protein per serving, making them a powerhouse option for protein-focused diets.

How steak compares to other protein sources

If you’re wondering whether steak is the best protein choice, let’s compare it to other common protein sources:

Chicken breast (3 oz) – 26g protein

Salmon (3 oz) – 22g protein

Eggs (2 large eggs) – 12g protein

Lentils (1 cup cooked) – 18g protein

Tofu (3 oz firm tofu) – 8g protein

Although chicken breast gives us more protein per serving, steak remains one of the most protein-dense animal-based choices. Steak is different from plant-based sources because it is also a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair, immune function, and health and wellness.

The nutritional benefits of steak beyond protein

Steak also has a good amount of nutritional benefits even outside of all the protein. It’s loaded with plenty of vitamins and minerals your body loves and needs. Iron, for example, helps your blood carry oxygen and keeps anemia at bay.

Zinc gives your immune system a nice boost and helps wounds heal faster. You’ll also find B vitamins like B12, B6, niacin, and riboflavin, which keep your energy up and your brain sharp. Plus, steak naturally contains creatine, a compound that can help boost muscle strength and improve your overall physical performance.

Health considerations: Is eating steak every day a good idea?

While steak is an excellent source of protein and nutrients, moderation is key. Here’s what you should keep in mind:

Fat content: Some cuts (like ribeye) are higher in saturated fat, which can raise cholesterol levels if consumed excessively.

Cooking methods matter: Pan-searing or grilling your steak is healthier than deep-frying or cooking with excessive butter.

Portion control: The recommended portion size for steak is about 3-6 ounces per meal to avoid overeating on calories and fat.

Balance: For a balanced diet, it’s best to enjoy steak alongside plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and other lean protein sources.

How to maximize protein absorption from the steak you eat

Simply eating steak alone isn’t the end of the story, though. Your body still needs help to absorb and make the most of that protein. For starters, take it easy on the alcohol when enjoying your steak.

One study reports that alcohol consumed with protein reduced MPS (muscle protein synthesis) by 24% and by 37% when combined with carbohydrates, indicating that alcohol can significantly hinder muscle recovery and growth. And remember, eating enough calories overall is key. If you don’t fuel up adequately, your body might burn muscle for energy instead of using steak’s protein to repair and grow your muscles.

Should steak be your go-to protein source?

Steak has been long heralded as one for the best sources of natural protein—and for good reason. It provides all the nutrients your body needs for muscle repair and energy. And, it’s steak … so what’s there not to love? It’s great for strength training, weight management, and overall, it’s a solid source of protein when consumed in moderation. Through choosing the right cuts, pairing it with nutrient-rich foods, and cooking it properly, you can enjoy steak as a delicious, nutritious part of your diet.