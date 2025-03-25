 Skip to main content
Step back in time at The Gold Room: NYC’s gilded cocktail lounge

A visit here will have you feeling like a Rockefeller.

By
Lineup of cocktails
The selection of cocktails at The Gold Room. The Gold Room

If you’re a cocktail fan who enjoys a unique setting and history, The Gold Room in New York City is a cocktail lounge to visit. The Gold Room is located inside the Villard Mansion, a mansion of Gilded Age tycoon Henry Villard, which today is part of the Lotte New York Palace hotel. With spectacular golden walls and design reminiscent of Roman cathedrals, drinking at The Gold Room is a time portal to the past.

“It’s easy to be drawn back in time in this beautiful, golden-gilded room, sipping cocktails in crystal coups with dramatic flair,” said Justin Lorenz, Wine and Beverage Director at Lotte New York Palace. “We strive to both pay homage to the past while attempting to redefine luxury in the present.”

The history of The Gold Room

The Gold Room bar
The bar at The Gold Room NYC. The Gold Room

The Villard Mansion, which dates back to 1884, is one of the few mansions left standing in Manhattan from the Gilded Age. Historically, the Gilded Age was iconic for its grandeur and excess, but it was also a critical time for cocktails. Many of the classic cocktails — Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Martini — were created during this era. For Lorenz, crafting cocktails from this time period is central to The Gold Room experience.

“The Gold Room cocktail menu honors some of the visionaries of the Gilded Age,” explains Lorenz. “Each cocktail should tell a story—drawing inspiration from the historical figures, icons, and extravagant Gilded Age parties. We try to maintain some consistency with the menu for our many repeat guests while offering some additions and tweaks through the seasons.”

The experience

champagne and fries
Champagne and fries at The Gold Room. The Gold Room

Besides the drinks, The Gold Room menu features a selection of small bites and sharing plates. The Villard Sliders are surprisingly solid, with a good beefy flavor, and the accompanying fries taste like a clone of McDonald’s fries (which is a good thing, in our opinion). Besides the expected oysters and caviar, there are also Korean-style wings, an addition that pays homage to the Korean origins of the Lotte hotels.

Of course, the real attraction of The Gold Room is the drinks. Considering the setting, it should come as no surprise that the prices at The Gold Room trend high. Cocktails range from around $30 to as high as $250 for The Reserve (Nolet’s “THE RESERVE” Gin, Hint of Dolin Dry Vermouth). The drink menu is large, but pay attention to The Art of the Martini section, which features a curated selection of classic to unique martinis. “Rather than using many ingredients to create balance,” said Lorenz, describing The Art of the Martini. “We’ve highlighted the spirit itself, using some of the best spirits currently offered. Sometimes, simple is better.”

A popular cocktail recommended here is The Mrs. Astor, made from Ketel One Citroen vodka, Campari, lemon, strawberry reduction, aquafaba, and balsamic. The result is a fruity yet balanced drink. For Lorenz personally, one of his favorites is the Carnegie. “This smokey cocktail honors Henry Villard’s Railroad Steamer and Iron Works legacy using a peaty,” said Lorenz. “Smokey Bowmore 15-year scotch, a still flaming and smoking rosemary garnish and a hint of Absinthe, bringing an herbaceous depth of flavor to the palate.”

