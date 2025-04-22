Dubai bar introduces the ‘World’s Most Expensive Cocktail’

If you thought your last trip to a cocktail bar was pricey, remember that it could have been much worse. A bar in Dubai has debuted the “world’s most expensive cocktail,” coming in at a mind-blowing $40,000.

The drink, created by renowned mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, used a rare tequila and was served in a fine Baccarat glass, as part of the celebrations for Baccarat’s 260th anniversary. Served at NAHATE Dubai, and reported in Maxim, the drink used rare and specially chosen ingredients in a situation where money was clearly no object.

The ingredients in the drink include a vintage Patrón tequila which isn’t publicly available, plus original Kina Lillet from 1950.

This type of Lillet is famous as an ingredient in James Bond’s preferred martini in the books — a Vesper, which combines gin and vodka with Kina Lillet. Although Lillet still exists and is widely available, the particular type of Kina Lillet hasn’t been made for decades, and apparently has a bracing bitter flavor which makes it an interesting mixing ingredient. When making a Vesper Martini today, people typically make use of Lillet Blanc (which is my preferred option) or another bitter aperitif like Cocchi Americano.

The drink served at NAHATE didn’t just stop with vintage tequila and extremely rare Kina Lillet though (apparently there are only a few bottles of Kina Lillet left in the world). It also included a few dashes of Angostura bitters from the 1930s, and for the prefect presentation it was served in vintage Baccarat glassware from 1937.

The drink was created just for this special event, so don’t plan on seeing it pop up on menus elsewhere — but next time someone complains that cocktails are too expensive, know that your local bar is practically restrained by comparison.