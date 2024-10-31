Actory Patrick Schwarzenegger has been named Ketel One Vodka's 'Spirit Advisor"

Patrick Schwarzenegger might be well-known for his acting roles in ‘Gen V’, ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘The Staircase’ (as well as having a fairly famous father), but now he’s going to be known as the “Spirit Advisor” for Ketel One Family Made Vodka for this holiday season.

You might be wondering what exactly a “Spirit Advisor” is. Well, in the simplest terms, it’s part of a social media campaign emphasizing seasonal cocktails. Schwarzenegger will share his Ketel One-related holiday cocktail and entertaining secrets and tips. It’s all about creating the best drinks and atmosphere from now until the New Year and beyond.

“I’m excited to be Ketel One’s first ever Spirit Advisor,” Patrick Schwarzenegger said in a press release “This partnership is all about making memories during the holidays and celebrating with the right spirit, and for me that is a Ketel One martini with a twist. Unless it’s a date…then we do espresso martini!”

Ketel One limited-edition cocktail kit and more

It all starts with the introduction of a limited-edition cocktail kit. Available at retailers throughout the US, it includes bespoke cocktails and heatmaps created by Eater for select markets to find the best bars, pubs, and saloons to try Ketel One cocktails.

“We all know that the holidays are the busiest time of the year when it comes to planning memorable moments, so we’re looking forward to introducing our very first Ketel One Spirit Advisor to show that just a touch of sophistication, big or small, goes a long way in making the season a little bit brighter,” Sam Salameh, Vice President of Vodka, Diageo said in a press release. “When thinking about who would make the perfect Ketel One Spirit Advisor, we thought about someone who has insight into the finer things in life and naturally makes things better, just as Ketel One was crafted to make a better cocktail, and Patrick is someone who fits this persona perfectly.”