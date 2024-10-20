Rip shows a love for the American West in collection

Cole Hauser has been in Hollywood for a long time. You most likely know him as Rip, the unshakable right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Yellowstone. But that is merely the latest in a long line of exceptional performances in films like Good Will Hunting, Tears of the Sun, Olympus has Fallen, A Good Day to Die Hard, and Pitch Black, not to mention the underrated performances in 2 Fast 2 Furious (easily the best part of that film) and Paparazzi (the movie you probably haven’t heard of but NEED to see).

But that is only the beginning of Hauser’s talent, as he has used his rising star to pursue other entrepreneurial goals. Free Reign coffee is one of the more well-known, along with Lazy K Bar Whiskey. Now, he adds clothing designer to his ever-expanding resume as he drops a new collection with Lucky Brand following the signing of a deal to become the face of the brand late last year.

Inspired by his love of the West

Lucky Brand is one of the premier names in clothing, and Hauser adds his 20-piece collection in a line that embodies everything the American West has to offer: freedom, hard work, and a utilitarian feel far from the city center. There is a very good reason why he became so beloved as Rip; he seems to be similar to the character in his love of the American West.

“I’ve been a fan of Lucky Brand since 1990,” said Hauser. “I firmly believe that what you wear should tell a story about who you are. That’s the spirit behind every piece in this collection. I wanted to reflect the grit and authenticity of the American West but also offer modern versatility for everyday use.”

Cole Hauser x Lucky Brand