 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Gibson cocktail is for you pickle lovers

This classic take on the Martini features a pickled twist

By

The most magical thing about getting into cocktail culture and home bartending is learning about unique, lesser-known, classic mixed drinks you might otherwise never learn about. We’re talking about drinks like La Louisiane, Fallen Angel, and the Gibson. And while we could spend all day writing about classic cocktails that have seemingly become lost in time, today it’s the Gibson’s turn.

What is the Gibson?

Gin bottles
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

A take on the classic Martini, the Gibson is made with gin and dry vermouth. Where it differentiates from the other iconic drinks is with its garnish. Instead of an olive or lemon twist, the Gibson gets added flavor from the addition of a pickled onion. The result is the traditional juniper, botanical, and dry vermouth flavor Martini lovers crave with the savory, salt, spice, pickled flavor of a pickled onion.

Recommended Videos

Other takes on the Martini

Vesper martini cocktail with lemon
Cocktailmarler / Wikimedia Commons

The Gibson, with its pickled cocktail onion, isn’t the only take on the classic Martini. Of course, there’s the Dry Martini (with very little vermouth) and the Dirty Martini (with olive juice). But there’s also the Vesper (made with vodka, gin, and Lillet wine), The Last Word (made with gin, Green Chartreuse, lime juice, and Maraschino liqueur), Martinez (made with gin, sweet red vermouth, Maraschino liqueur, and bitters), Aviation (Made with gin, lemon juice, Maraschino liqueur, and Crème de violette), and many more.

The history of the Gibson

Gibson Cocktail
iStock

Like with many classic cocktails, the history of the Gibson is up for debate. While there are a few stories about its creation, the most commonly believed story takes place in 1898. This was when the drink was purported to have been invented at San Francisco’s Bohemian Club.

Even with this believable story, there’s still a debate about who the drink was named after. It was either Illustrator Charles Dana Gibson or renowned businessman Walter DK Gibson. Regardless of when it was made and by who, we can all agree that this extra salted, pickled take on the classic Martini has stood the test of time.

What you need to make a Gibson

  • 3 ounces of London dry gin
  • .5 ounces of dry vermouth
  • A pickled cocktail onion

The Gibson recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
2. Add London dry gin and dry vermouth.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled cocktail or Martini glass.
5. Garnish with a pickled cocktail onion.

Bottom line

Gibson Cocktail
iStock

If you’re a Martini fan and you’ve never branched out to any of the other versions of the popular drink, you’re missing out. Maybe you don’t want to go as far as whipping up an Appletini or Espresso Martini, but you can make this simple take on the drink. All you need to do is make your favorite Martini and add a pickled cocktail onion (or two). That’s it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
This incredibly simple vodka cocktail is apple pie in a glass
Try a Polish Apple Cake and discover the delights of Żubrówka
bison grass vodka apple towfiqu barbhuiya ivjjr 3n5he unsplash 1

Sometimes you want a fast, easy to make drink that is delicious but requires next to no effort. That's when I reach for one of my all time favorite drinks from Poland.

It uses a Polish vodka called Żubrówka, which is flavored with bison grass. Named for the type of grass grazed on by European bison, which is sweet and aromatic (and which you might better known as sweet grass or vanilla grass), bison grass imparts a warm, cinnamon taste to the vodka. Żubrówka still comes with a blade of bison grass in each bottle and an image of a bison on the front, so you'll know what to look out for.

Read more
A toasted rye whiskey from Elijah Craig continues the toasting craze
It's a toasted version of the popular Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey
elijah craig toasted rye news banner jpg

Toasted whiskeys are having a moment, as distilleries experiment with different methods for preparing the casks which their spirits age in. Toasting a barrel rather than charring it is a slower process that brings out more toasty flavors, and it is popular among bourbon producers looking for a way to make their creations stand out. Bourbon brand Elijah Craig already introduced a toasted bourbon in 2020, and it is now expanding its range to include a toasted rye whiskey as well.

The new release uses the brand's popular Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, which goes through an extra step after its full maturation. Having already been aged in the standard fashion, the whiskey is then removed from its existing barrel and put into a second, toasted oak barrel in which it is finished. These custom barrels are toasted at a lower temperature, and then right before they are almost complete the temperature is ramped up very high, giving them some element of smoke as well as the toasted notes.

Read more
A rum rested in cold brew casks to impart delicious flavors of coffee
Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish marries the classic flavors of rum and coffee
santa teresa arabica finish 1796 coffee cask jpg

Coffee and rum is a classic combination -- used in everything from a spiced rum coffee to a rum espresso martini -- and now a new limited edition rum is being released which incorporates the flavors of coffee via cask finishing. Rather than adding coffee flavors to a rum after it has been finished, which typically results in a very sweet spirit, the Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish is finished in casks which have previously held cold brew coffee.

The brand Santa Teresa 1796, the oldest rum producer in Venezuela, is known for its high quality rums which have a very low sugar content, making them more of a fine sipper like a quality whiskey than like the typically sweet spiced rums you often find on shelves. To add the flavors of coffee, the brand's popular Santa Teresa 1796 Solera rum spends an extra three months being finished in American white oak casks. These casks were previously used to a age a rum-based cold brew coffee, so leaving the rum to finish inside them melds the flavors to something special.

Read more