Lotte Hotels & Lexus team up to bring luxury perks to guests and car owners

Lotte Hotel Seattle, the award-winning gem from South Korean luxury brand Lotte Hotels & Resorts, has just partnered with Lexus to elevate the guest experience in a whole new way. This exclusive collaboration offers special perks for both hotel guests and Lexus owners.

“We are delighted to partner with Lexus to provide our guests with elevated amenities and curated driving experiences,” said Steven Kalczynski, Managing Director of Lotte Hotel Seattle. “This collaboration enhances our commitment to delivering unique opportunities for exploration in the heart of Seattle.”

Recommended Videos

Located in downtown Seattle, Lotte Hotel Seattle is a 4-star property known for its outstanding accommodations and incredible service. As a preferred partner of Destinations by Lexus, guests can now enjoy exclusive benefits, including access to some of the world’s most luxurious vehicles and a range of VIP experiences that take relaxation and adventure to the next level.

Perks for hotel guests

Starting in March, Lotte Hotel Seattle is offering guests a luxurious way to explore the city with complimentary transportation within a two-mile radius in the stylish Lexus LX 600. Guests can also enjoy a test drive experience with access to premium Lexus vehicles, including the sleek Lexus LC 500 convertible and the eco-friendly Lexus RX 500h AWD, available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To help guests make the most of their ride, Lotte Hotel Seattle has also curated exclusive drive maps showcasing the best of Western Washington, including scenic spots like Snoqualmie Falls and Bainbridge Island.

For Lexus owners visiting the hotel, there are even more exclusive perks. You’ll receive a $100 dining credit at the award-winning Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge, $50 off a 75-minute or longer spa service at Le SPA de l’hôtel LOTTE, and a waived Urban Experience Fee during your stay.