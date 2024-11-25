 Skip to main content
Emilia Clarke’s new cocktail is a classy classic

It features high-end vodka and Eau D'or liqueur

Actress and style icon Emilia Clarke has a new signature cocktail out, as part of her work as Pegasus Distillerie global brand ambassador. Featuring Pegasus vodka and Eau D’or Liqueur, the drink has freshness and fruity flavors from lime and mint and should be smooth and pleasing to drink, with a firm alcoholic backbone.

Liqueur Eau D’Or is Clarke’s own liqueur, made using oranges, lemons, cane sugar, and orange blossoms. It mimics the style of the classic Eau d’Or, adapted to modern tastes with aging in French oak barrels. The combination of the liqueur and the vodka promises a balance of zest, freshness, and sophistication.

Known as Le Emilia, for obvious reasons, the launch of the cocktail is accompanied by an advert featuring Clarke ordering the drink at a classy bar:

Le Emilia - Pegasus Language by Emilia Clarke [Chapter 1]

And if you’d like to try creating the drink yourself at home, there is a bundle available including the Pegasus Vodka and Eau D’or Liqueur you’ll need to make it, along with a postcard of the recipe. You can also find the recipe below, including an Eau D’or foam presumably made by combining the liqueur with egg white and dry shaking separately, so it can be added to the final drink as a finishing flourish.

Le Emilia

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Pegasus Vodka
  • 0.5 oz Eau D’Or Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz simple syrup
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 5-6 fresh mint leaves

Method:

Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice, shake well, and strain into a cocktail glass. Add Eau D’Or foam and decorate with fresh mint leaves and lime zest.

