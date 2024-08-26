Emilia Clarke will be playing the secretary at the American embassy.

Given the tremendous success of Game of Thrones, many of its stars have had their pick of roles as they moved into other projects. Kit Harrington is currently crushing on the third season of Industry, and now, his co-star has also lined up her next project.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen for all eight seasons of the HBO mega-hit, has signed on to star as the lead in a new spy thriller series that is currently under the working title Ponies, according to Variety. The series is set in Moscow during the Cold War, and follows Clarke’s character, a secretary at the American embassy whose husband dies under mysterious circumstances. Her character, whose name is Bea, then teams up with another recently widowed women as they work with the CIA to investigate the deaths of their husbands. No word yet on who might play Clarke’s co-lead.

Clarke will also serve as an executive producer on the series, but it’s co-written by two comedy writers. David Iserson, who has written for Saturday Night Live and New Girl, and Susanna Fogel, who co-wrote the script for Booksmart and was a writer and director on The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-created the series. It’s unclear whether that comedy background will translate to this show’s tone, which is more suggestive of a thriller.

This is one of several projects that Clarke has taken on in the aftermath of Game of Thrones. While none of those projects have had the same kind of success as Thrones, she has continued to work steadily, searching for what could be her next breakout success.