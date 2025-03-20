Put a spring into your step with these twists on cocktail classics

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1933 Sunshine Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash Uncle Nearest Sidecar Antica Spritz

There’s never a bad time for a classic cocktail, but sometimes you’re after something a bit different. These spring recipes feature classic combinations like bourbon and bitters or whiskey and lemon, but with a special twist to make each drink unique — the perfect way to welcome the spring.

1933 Sunshine

Ingredients:

2 oz. Remus Straight Bourbon

2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 tsp. blood orange simple syrup

1 dried sliced orange (for garnish)

Method:

Recommended Videos

Pour all ingredients into a rocks glass, add a large ice cube, stir to combine, and garnish with a dried sliced orange.

Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Four Roses Small Batch

.75 oz Salted strawberry honey syrup

.75 oz Lemon juice

3-4 Basil leaves

Garnish: Basil leaves, sliced strawberry

Method:

Add all ingredients to mixing tin. Add ice. Shake for fifteen seconds or until cocktail is well diluted and properly chilled. Double strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish.

Strawberry syrup: Combine equal parts destemmed, sliced strawberries to water and two parts honey (½ cup strawberries : ½ cup water : 1 cup honey). Heat in saucepan to a simmer. Let simmer for ten minutes. Remove from heat and add a pinch of salt. Cool to room temperature, strain.

Uncle Nearest Sidecar

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Uncle Nearest 1884

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Cointreau Liqueur

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Antica Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz. Carpano Antica Formula

4 oz. Q Mixers Premium Club Soda

Squeeze of lemon wedge

Method:

Build in a wine glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel.