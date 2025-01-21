 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Expand your martini horizons with these infused tequila martinis

Gin or vodka? How about neither.

By
Spicy Pickle Martini
21Seeds Infused Tequila

The great debate in the world of Martinis is between those who prefer their drinks with gin, and those who opt for vodka. While I’m firmly on team gin myself, there certainly is flexibility in the martini format that means the simple combination of spirit plus vermouth has a whole lot of potential. And one unusual entry into the martini wars is not to use gin or vodka at all, but instead to opt for tequila.

Although it’s an unusual choice, tequila does make sense for a martini — it’s a similar clear spirit with fruity and vegetal notes that can match well with a good dry vermouth. And the brand 21Seeds Infused Tequila suggests adding an extra layer of interest by using its tequilas that are enriched with flavors like orange, cucumber, and jalapeno.

Recommended Videos

21Seeds Espresso Martini

21Seeds Infused Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Shake all the ingredients with ice in your cocktail shaker
  2. Strain into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass
  3. Garnish with chocolate powder (or coffee beans) for a caffeine boost until midnight

Dirty Tequila Martini

21Seeds Infused Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and sake.
  2. Pour over strainer into a martini glass.
  3. Garnish with Jalapenos and Olives and enjoy!

Spicy Pickle Martini

21Seeds Infused Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Rim edge of coupe glass with tajin.
  2. Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
  3. Shake.
  4. Pour over strainer into the coupe glass and enjoy!

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
10 best foods for breakfast to start your day right
Eggs, chia seeds, and more
Mediterranean breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason! As a nutritionist, I am always encouraging my clients to start their day off right with a nutritious meal that is high in protein and fiber to keep them feeling full and energized for hours to come.

But what are the best foods for breakfast? Whether you have specific health goals you are looking to support or you simply want your first meal in the morning to be good for you, knowing the optimal foods is essential. Keep reading to discover ten foods that we recommend!
Is there such a thing as a perfect breakfast?

Read more
How to make coffee: Perfect your drip brewing technique
Here's how to master the basics
coffee pot

There are endless ways to brew a delectable cup of coffee, from French Press brewing to the pour-over method. Though these coffee brewing methods offer advanced precision and control, it's best to master how to make coffee with an auto-drip coffee maker first (think Grandma's coffee pot).

Since 1908, the drip coffee maker has remained the most popular way to brew coffee -- simple, effective, and easy to learn. I learned how to make coffee at a young age but only first mastered the art as an adult. As a child, I was just happy when I could brew coffee alone without waiting for someone else to brew it. Yet, I later acquired a taste for stronger, bolder coffee. This led me back to the drawing board, looking for a way to brew better (and bolder) coffee using a drip maker.

Read more
You know what the world needs more of? Warm gin cocktails
Gin is overlooked when it comes to winter drinks, but this recipe challenges that
Citadelle

We love the trend for warm cocktails here, with the colder months in full swing and any excuse to get cozy feeling especially welcome during the dark, bleak months of January. And if you want a warm cocktail, there are plenty of options -- from the classic Hot Toddy, to fun toddy variations, to seasonal favorites like mulled wine or warm eggnog. You see lots of warm cocktails featuring classic winter spirits like whiskey, bourbon, or dark rum, and you'll find those which incorporate flavors like calvados, sherry, and even tequila and mezcal.

But you know what you almost never see in warm cocktails? Gin. And as a dedicated gin fan, I think that's a real shame. Admittedly, with its clear appearance and herbal, juniper flavors, gin isn't the most obvious choice for something cozy. I can't really picture mixing it with sweet flavors like hot chocolate, and adding it to mulled wine seems like a recipe for a hangover. But I do believe there's a way to make use of gin's delicious flavors, and the brand Citadelle has a suggestion which intrigues me: to use it in a Hot Toddy.

Read more