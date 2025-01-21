Expand your martini horizons with these infused tequila martinis

Table of Contents Table of Contents 21Seeds Espresso Martini Dirty Tequila Martini Spicy Pickle Martini

The great debate in the world of Martinis is between those who prefer their drinks with gin, and those who opt for vodka. While I’m firmly on team gin myself, there certainly is flexibility in the martini format that means the simple combination of spirit plus vermouth has a whole lot of potential. And one unusual entry into the martini wars is not to use gin or vodka at all, but instead to opt for tequila.

Although it’s an unusual choice, tequila does make sense for a martini — it’s a similar clear spirit with fruity and vegetal notes that can match well with a good dry vermouth. And the brand 21Seeds Infused Tequila suggests adding an extra layer of interest by using its tequilas that are enriched with flavors like orange, cucumber, and jalapeno.

21Seeds Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila

1/2 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Espresso

3 dashes Chocolate bitters

1/2 oz Coffee liqueur (such as Mr. Black)

Method:

Shake all the ingredients with ice in your cocktail shaker Strain into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass Garnish with chocolate powder (or coffee beans) for a caffeine boost until midnight

Dirty Tequila Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

1 oz Olive Brine

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish with Jalapenos and Olives

Method:

Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and sake. Pour over strainer into a martini glass. Garnish with Jalapenos and Olives and enjoy!

Spicy Pickle Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

1 oz Dill Pickle Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

Method: