Get on it with these last-minute cocktails for Valentine’s Day

There's still time to impress with these drinks

By
Love in Paradise
Panorama Room

If you haven’t planned out your Valentine’s Day drinks yet, then no worries – we have last-minute cocktail recipes to create something spectacular. These recipes make use of fruit purees to get the flavors of various exotic fruit captured in a glass with minimal prep required.

The photos also show the power of a nice garnish to really elevate the final look of a drink. Whether it’s an edible flower or an unusual piece of candied fruit, you can add impact to your drinks with these elegant final touches.

Heat of Passion

Slate Catering

By Alexander Chandler, Owner, Slate Catering

Ingredients:

Method:

Shake and serve over ice or up with a sugar rim.

Love in Paradise

Panorama Room

By Rohit Gawali, Mixologist/Panorama Room

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Reverse dry shake. Double strain into a stemmed glass and garnish with edible flowers.

Rosa 75

Tequila Komos

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Tequila Komos Reposado Rosa
  • 1 oz. Doladira
  • ½ oz. simple syrup
  • ½ oz. lemon juice
  • 2 oz. pink sparkling wine

Method:

Shake all ingredients except sparkling wine together and strain into a champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with candied rhubarb straw.

