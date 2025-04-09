Joshua Weissman’s at-home Kentucky Derby menu brings bold flavors to race day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Southern staples with a twist Derby energy from your own kitchen

Churchill Downs is helping fans improve their Derby Day experience with the debut of an exclusive at-home menu by chef and content creator Joshua Weissman. Known for his Southern flair and massive digital following, Weissman was tapped to design dishes that blend comfort with creativity.

The goal was to make race day celebrations feel just as exciting from your living room as they do trackside. With a mix of bold flavors and playful twists, the menu channels the energy of the Derby into every bite. From savory snacks to sweet treats and bourbon-based cocktails, Weissman’s lineup is designed to impress without overwhelming home cooks. The result is a spread that’s festive, flavorful, and surprisingly easy to recreate.

Recommended Videos

Southern staples with a twist

Weissman’s “Kentucky Derby At-Home” menu leans into beloved Southern classics but adds his signature bold style. Expect favorites like honey butter chicken biscuits and baked mac and cheese alongside crisp pretzel sticks served with tangy mustard mayo. For those looking to surprise their guests, there’s spicy sweet caramel corn and salted potato chip chocolate chunk cookies — snacks designed to keep the party going between races.

Derby energy from your own kitchen

No Derby celebration is complete without a toast, and Weissman delivers with a bourbon-based cocktail made for the moment. His Boulevardier Negroni mixes richness, sweetness, and a little kick — capturing the bold energy of the Kentucky Derby in every sip. It’s the perfect pairing for a table full of elevated bites and lively conversation.

“The Kentucky Derby is about more than just the race — it’s about tradition, flavor, and celebration,” Weissman shared. His menu proves that hosting at home doesn’t mean sacrificing the experience, especially when the food speaks for itself. Fans can download the full menu now at KentuckyDerby.com and create their own winning spread for May 3, 2025.