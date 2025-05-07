Chef Billy Kramer’s no-nonsense guide to better smashburgers at home

Table of Contents Table of Contents Billy’s step-by-step for the perfect smashburger at home Unexpected toppings and sauce combos Favorite tools for grilling Easy Memorial Day party ideas Trust your taste buds, not the trends

Few things in life hit the spot like a properly made burger, and Billy Kramer, the chef and founder behind NFA Burger in Georgia, has spent years perfecting his. His smashburgers have earned cult status for good reason, but what really makes Billy stand out is how generous he is with his knowledge. I caught up with him to get the inside scoop on how home cooks can nail the coveted smashburger at home, and his advice was refreshingly direct, practical, and all about trusting your taste buds.

If you’re looking for food philosophy, Billy’s got it. But it’s all rooted in real-life technique and experience, not fluff. His methods lean into the science of flavor and texture, while still giving plenty of space for personal creativity.

Billy’s step-by-step for the perfect smashburger at home

When it comes to building the perfect smashburger, Billy doesn’t believe in cutting corners — but he also doesn’t overcomplicate things. “I recommend keeping it simple and using pure ground beef with as high a lean/fat ratio as possible: 73/27 if you can find it,” he said. Fat equals flavor, and a higher fat content gives you that juicy interior while helping create a golden, crispy crust on the outside.

Start with the right portion. “The patties should be portioned into balls/pucks between 2.66-3 oz per,” Billy explained. “The key is to avoid overworking the meat. Grab a handful or use an ice cream scooper, weigh it out and pat softly into a ball, not tight.”

Then comes the all-important smash. “I smash and then season. This allows your seasoning to get more surface area. Rather than doing what everyone else does, try adding spices to your pepper and salt mixture.”

And don’t overlook the bun. “Buns may be simple, but the wrong bun can ruin a burger. I prefer a squishy potato bun,” he said. “Keep in mind that you don’t want to have a disproportionate bun-to-meat ratio or a bun that breaks apart. If you’re talking about the bun at the end of the meal, then you messed up.”

To get that iconic Maillard crust, your surface needs serious heat. “The grill needs to be above 350 degrees. I prefer 400 degrees because the temp on the grill drops when you place cold meat on the grill,” he said. “You need a flat surface to smash a burger. I prefer a flattop or cast-iron skillet. The key is temperature control.”

Timing is everything. “Don’t place a ball/puck on the grill unless you can smash within 30 seconds. The longer the meat is on the grill, the quicker the fat renders, and you don’t want to lose too much fat. Fat = flavor.”

If done right, it all moves quickly. “Your burger should be ready to flip within 30-45 seconds. Once you flip, place the cheese on the patty and then cover to get a proper cheese melt.”

And for the love of all things beefy , don’t mess with the patty after the smash. “Smash once and leave it alone until you are ready to flip. NEVER press down once the burger is smashed…you’re not cooking it faster, you’re pushing all the fat out.”

Billy doesn’t insist on total replication of his recipe, either. “A good burger is subjective and in accordance with each person’s individual tastes,” he said. “I encourage recipe followers to find the seasonings, toppings, sauces, and cheeses they love and use those vs. following my exact NFA recipe.”

Tips on getting that crispy edge and juicy center

One of Billy’s signatures is that beautiful lacy edge that crisps up like the burger’s own version of a potato chip. His trick? “Once you smash the burger with a spatula, run the flat side of the spatula around the edges of the patty. This will give you the ‘meat lace’ you so desire.”

That outer crisp is only half the story; inside, you want juicy. Again, it comes back to the beef. “For a juicy center, use pure ground beef with as high a lean/fat ratio as possible: 73/27 if you can find it.” That fat content ensures the center stays moist and flavorful, even as the edges crisp up fast.

Unexpected toppings and sauce combos

When it comes to what goes on top of the burger, Billy isn’t afraid to challenge convention. “The key to seasoning is finding spices that you prefer…sounds simple, but oftentimes, people make seasoning based on what an ‘expert’ tells them is better.”

Rather than stacking on the standard lettuce and tomato, which he says can water things down, Billy takes a more considered approach. “Tomato and lettuce add a ton of liquid to the burger, which can break the bun down and take away from the flavor, whereas mustard, pickles, and maybe a little spice can balance out your spice blend.”

His house sauce method is also refreshingly un-fussy: “Creating a sauce is easy…mustard, ketchup, mayo, pickle juice, and some spices…change the percentages based on your desired flavor profile. Remember, everything on a burger should work together…not independently of each other.”

Just don’t ask for ketchup on your NFA burger. “I’m not a fan of ketchup. You can’t get ketchup on your burger at NFA, but you can request it on the side.”

If you want to go wild, though, NFA’s got you covered. “Our ‘Y’all Burger’ is four burger patties stacked between two crystallized Belgian waffles. It’s a symphony of flavors that is as indulgent and delicious as you can imagine!”

Favorite tools for grilling

Great burgers need great tools. Billy swears by a specific kind of spatula for the job. “The hallmark to a perfectly executed smashed burger is ensuring the golden crust is left intact when flipping the burger after the smash,” he explained. “In order to do that, I use a stainless steel spatula (burger turner) that doesn’t bend and has a beveled edge.”

He favors a heavy-duty design — something durable that won’t buckle under pressure. “A heavy, durable spatula works very well. The spatula I use is similar to the Bellemain Stainless Steel Spatula.”

Easy Memorial Day party ideas

As summer rolls in, Billy recommends sliders as the ultimate crowd-pleaser for a backyard bash. “I recommend making sliders!” he said. “At NFA, we use 1.5 oz patties because when smashed, they create the perfect size for the potato rolls we use.”

There’s also a method to the layering. “We keep the sauce, onions and pickles on top so that the bottom of the bun doesn’t get too soggy. Some people toast the bottom or place another piece of cheese to prevent sogginess. Because we are often in a fast-paced environment, we choose to conquer the issue by layering our burgers differently.”

His go-to cheese for a quick melt is nothing fancy. “American cheese is the perfect quick melt for a slider.”

And once again, Billy circles back to the heart of his approach: experimentation. “I encourage people to experiment with layering the burger in different ways to find a flavor profile that works for you. If you don’t think layering matters, take a bite as it comes and then turn it upside down … it will be like you were served two different burgers.”

Trust your taste buds, not the trends

At the end of the day, Billy Kramer wants burger lovers to enjoy the process as much as the final bite. He’s shared the techniques, the science, and even a few tricks of the trade — but the real secret sauce? That’s your personal taste.

If you’re building burgers to impress your friends, wow a date, or just treat yourself after a long day, Billy’s advice holds: “Everything on a burger should work together…not independently of each other.” Keep it hot, keep it balanced, and above all — make it yours.