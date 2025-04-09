Orlando’s newest must-try: This celebrity-approved cheesesteak

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why Central Florida was the natural next step A legacy brand built on heart and hustle Why now was the right time for a brick-and-mortar launch Culture, celebrity, and community What’s on the menu? A community-backed dream in motion

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ new Orlando location celebrated a huge leap in opening its first brick-and-mortar on April 3. From the news surrounding the event, the atmosphere certainly didn’t disappoint, and it was everything partners Derrick Hayes (founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) and Derek Lewis (first franchisee) had hoped it would be. Tucked into a plaza at 441 E Mitchell Hammock Rd in Oviedo, Florida, the shop marks a significant milestone for a brand that started humbly inside a gas station — and now counts celebrities and national media among its fans.

With support from names like Eve, Meek Mill, and Lil Uzi Vert, Big Dave’s has earned cult status for its Philly-style sandwiches and bold flavors. But behind the hype is a story of legacy, grit, and vision — a story that Derrick Hayes and Derek Lewis are eager to tell as they expand the brand into Central Florida.

Why Central Florida was the natural next step

For founder Derrick Hayes, the Florida move was sparked by more than market strategy; it started with a moment of connection. “I met Derek [Lewis] when he was the keynote speaker at an event I attended,” Hayes recalled. “He was so successful — he looked like me, and I stood up and asked him, ‘Where’s my Pepsi deal?'”

That question turned out to be more than rhetorical. Lewis, a 30-plus-year PepsiCo veteran, didn’t just follow up — he signed on. He saw something in Hayes’s journey and believed in the brand’s potential. “Derek showed up afterward and told me he was interested,” Hayes said. “And that meant everything.”

That encounter would lay the groundwork for Big Dave’s expansion outside Georgia. Lewis, who now oversees Big Dave’s Orlando growth, began as the company’s first franchisee and has already placed kiosks in four of the city’s major sports venues — two at the Kia Center and two at Camping World Stadium.

And if the VIP opening event the night before launch was any indication, Central Florida is already showing up for Big Dave’s. The energy was high, the food was flowing, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Community members, supporters, and local leaders packed the space, eager to sample the now-famous sandwiches and share in the excitement. “Everyone has just been so warm and welcoming,” Hayes said. “You could feel the love in the room. It felt like family.”

A legacy brand built on heart and hustle

Named in honor of Derrick Hayes’s late father, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks was never just about food. For Hayes, it’s deeply personal. “Seeing the crossover has been crazy because I have been dreaming about this from when I started in a gas station, and it has gotten better and better,” Hayes said. “It’s not about the money or the power; this is a blessing from God, and I feel like a kid on Christmas, honestly, that’s the best way to describe this feeling.”

The emotion in his voice was palpable. Hayes said he knows his father would be proud — and that legacy continues to fuel him.

That emotional core hasn’t gotten lost in the company’s success. With features in Forbes and Black Enterprise, and a ranking among the “Top 10 Best Sandwiches” by World Food Champions, Hayes continues to position the brand as purpose-driven. “I want to inspire people,” he said. “This is about building something that lasts, giving back while we do it.”

Why now was the right time for a brick-and-mortar launch

“This was always a part of the initial strategy … this is a powerful brand,” Lewis said. “We had already struck a marketing deal back at the end of 2023, and we have a partnership with the Orlando Magic and Florida Citrus Sports; we want to continue to build loyalty and awareness while also catering to locals. We’re here to deliver, and this is sort of the exclamation point at the end of everything. This is also a tourist area, so there are a lot of reasons that a brick-and-mortar store made sense to launch here.”

In other words, they’re not here to test the waters — they’re here to dive in. In addition to existing kiosks, the team has already broken ground on another full-service location in South Downtown Orlando and has plans for 10 locations across Central Florida.

Culture, celebrity, and community

“I was fortunate enough that my friends, Meek Mills, Uzi Vert, and others were there in the early days, and they wanted to stand behind it,” Hayes said. “I just love how Derek (Lewis) has been so supportive, and everyone in the community is so welcoming and has embraced the brand, and you just really feel like you belong here. I’ve done premiers with Will Smith, word of mouth spread, and Offset also got to try the food, and overall, Big Dave’s resonated with the culture, and that’s part of why we’re doing this.”

That authenticity, combined with relentless hustle, has helped Big Dave’s move from a cult favorite into a movement. While A-listers may have helped boost visibility, the brand’s identity is rooted in community. And the community has responded. Through its grind, perseverance, and standard of excellence, Big Dave’s has become wildly successful.

What’s on the menu?

That lasting impact is being built on a menu that’s just as ambitious as the mission. From Big Dave’s Way cheesesteaks — loaded with chopped steak or chicken, onions, sweet and banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses on a freshly baked Amoroso’s roll — to the flaky Salmon Cheesesteak, the lineup has something for everyone. And the sizes are no joke: Whether you go for the 6-inch Regular, 9-inch Classic, or the massive 18-inch Big Dave, you’re guaranteed to leave full.

Those with an appetite for something unique will find comfort in fried chicken cheesesteaks with Dave’s sauce and pickles, veggie cheesesteaks bursting with sauteed onions and peppers, and a full range of hand-rolled egg rolls — beef, chicken, salmon, even buffalo chicken — all served with sweet chili sauce. Add a side of Philly Fries, drizzled Dave’s Way, and finish with Mama Hayes’ Banana Pudding, and it’s clear: You’re in for a treat.

A community-backed dream in motion

“Obviously, the food is a focal point because we’re offering high-quality food that consistently delivers that authentic Philly flavor that people are looking for,” Lewis said. “I want people to associate Big Dave’s with great food, great times, and a great atmosphere. That’s what’s important. It’s a very family-oriented brand that’s heavily involved in the community.”

At its core, the mission is about more than serving sandwiches. It’s about empowering others, honoring legacy, and delivering excellence. “The goal isn’t just to serve food and make money, but to operate with a purpose,” Lewis said.

Philanthropy is baked into the brand. Hayes and Lewis are working to pass the torch, create generational opportunity, and inspire others to believe in their dreams. “This whole thing,” Hayes said, “is about honoring my dad, staying culturally relevant, and uplifting others while we build.”

And while the celebrity buzz and rapid expansion are impressive, the real takeaway from Big Dave’s is here to make a lasting imprint on the communities they serve.

So if you find yourself near Oviedo, stop in, grab a cheesesteak, and enjoy. Experience the dream that’s now serving up more than just sandwiches — Big Dave’s is serving legacy.

We’re wishing Mr. Hayes and Mr. Lewis all the success that they can handle. Good luck, fellas!