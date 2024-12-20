 Skip to main content
From cliffs to castles: The best places to visit in Ireland

Whether you like big cities or smaller villages, Ireland has it all

By
Dunguire Castle in Ireland
sktlloyd3 / Pixabay

Just off the coast of England and Wales lies the Emerald Isle – Ireland, a land of rugged coastline, lively music, and cozy pubs. Gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1921, Ireland has spent the last century charming the world with its traditional cuisine, unique music, and yes, those irresistible accents.

If you’re wondering about the best places to visit in Ireland or the best time to visit Ireland, you’re in the right place. From busy cities like Dublin to the dramatic Cliffs of Moher, there’s no shortage of incredible destinations to check out. These are just a few gems to add to your Ireland itinerary. 

Cliffs of Moher

Cliffs of Moher
Nicole Carlino/The Manual

The Cliffs of Moher is easily one of the best places to visit in Ireland. Towering over 700 feet above the Atlantic Ocean at their highest point near O’Brien’s Tower and stretching for 14 kilometers (8 miles), along County Clare, these cliffs were formed over 320 million years ago.

If you want to experience the Cliffs of Moher in all of their glory, try the Cliffs of Moher Trail, which links the villages of Liscannor and Doolin. The hike takes just under five hours, and you can reward yourself with a pint of Guinness at a local pub at the end!

Kinsale

Kinsale, Ireland
Nicole Carlino/The Manual

Kinsale comes at the recommendation of Lydia Regan, Senior Ireland Specialist at Audley Travel. “I recommend a visit to Kinsale, a charming harbor town with amazing dining options that gives visitors a real feel for Irish life,” Regan said. “From here, I suggest a day trip to Cobh, where The Titanic sailed from. Cobh is also where many Irish who immigrated to America sailed from, so there is a chance people have family ties to this area, which can add a fascinating twist to a visit.”

Kinsale is often referred to as the “Gourmet Capital of Ireland,” and has no shortage of fantastic pubs and restaurants that suit every budget.

Donegal Town

Donegal Castle, Ireland
lbr_82 / Pixabay

Donegal Town is situated along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way and offers beautiful views of the Bluestack Mountains. With a history dating back to the Viking invasion in the 8th century, its name, “Dún na nGall,” translates to “Fort of the Foreigners.”

Make sure you check out the 15th-century Donegal Castle, built by the powerful O’Donnell family. Stroll the town’s charming streets or hop on the Donegal Waterbus to see everything from a different perspective. If you want to take a day trip while staying in Donegal Town, head about 45 miles north to the beautiful Arranmore Island.

Killarney

Killarney National Park
Nicole Carlino/The Manual

If you’re dreaming of the Irish countryside, then Killarney should top your list of the best places to visit in Ireland. A key stop on the famous Ring of Kerry, this charming town is the gateway to Killarney National Park, which features 26,000 acres of woodlands, lakes, and sandstone mountains.

Whether you prefer boutique hotels or cozy B&Bs, Killarney has no shortage of places to stay. For a touch of luxury, check out The Victoria, which earned a prestigious MICHELIN Key from the MICHELIN Guide this year.

Dublin 

Trinity Church in Dublin
Nicole Carlino/The Manual

When it comes to reasons to visit Dublin, the capital city has plenty to offer. Famous attractions like Trinity College, the Guinness Storehouse, and Temple Bar are must-sees, but don’t forget to explore beyond the crowds. After enjoying Temple Bar, stop by The Brazen Head, Ireland’s oldest pub, established in 1198. Once you’ve wandered through the streets of Downtown Dublin, hop on the DART to Raheny Village, where you can enjoy an authentic slice of Dublin life with the locals.

Galway

Galway, Ireland
xcoffeeelenax / Pixabay

Galway is a charming harbor city on Ireland’s west coast and offers both bustling city streets and natural beauty. With a population of around 85,000, the city is rich in history, with parts of its medieval city walls still standing.

Stroll through the lively town center, filled with pubs, restaurants, and street performers. Don’t miss local gems like Bell Book and Candle and Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, which houses over 100,000 books. After exploring the city, relax at Salthill Galway, a Blue Flag beach since 2006.

Limerick City

Limerick City, Ireland
Leonhard_Niederwimmer / Pixabay

One of Ireland’s most historic destinations is Limerick City. Medieval castles and churches dot the town, and the city’s pubs are always busy. Make sure you check out King John’s Castle, built in 1200 by King John of England (though the site dates back to Viking times). Another must-see is the Milk Market, open Friday through Sunday, where you can enjoy delicious food and explore its stalls. The market has been a local favorite since 1852, offering a true taste of the city.

Cork

Cork, Ireland
RichardMc / Pixabay

Cork, the second-largest city in Ireland, is a must-see among the best places to visit in Ireland. Known for its vibrant Irish cuisine, Cork boasts fantastic eateries like Pompeii Pizza and Market Lane. For a unique experience, grab a drink at Arthur Mayne’s Pharmacy, a 120-year-old pharmacy transformed into a wine bar and labeled as “Cork’s Most Unusual Pub.” Beyond food and drink, explore Fitzgerald’s Park, Cork City Gaol, and the iconic Cork Opera House.

