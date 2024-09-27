 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

When is the best time to visit Ireland?

We'll explain all the seasons

By
Green grassy landscape in Ireland
Thomas balabaud / Pexels

With its rolling green hills and rugged coastlines, Ireland offers a captivating mix of natural beauty and rich history. Whether you’re exploring ancient castles, taking to the lively streets of Dublin, or checking out the stunning landscapes of the west, Ireland promises an unforgettable experience.

But when is the best time to visit Ireland? Well, the answer depends on what you’re after. Ireland has something to offer year-round, but let’s break it down season by season so you can decide which time best suits your travel plans.

Recommended Videos

Spring (March-May)

White house next to green fields in Donegal, Ireland
Heather Mount / Unsplash

During spring in Ireland, the fields are lush, the flowers start to bloom, and everything feels fresh and vibrant. The temperatures range from about 46 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit, so you’ll want a jacket handy, but it’s generally mild.

Related

If you’re not a fan of big crowds, spring is a great time to visit. The famous tourist spots are much quieter compared to the summer months, and you might even catch some local festivals. The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in March are a huge draw, especially if you want to experience Ireland’s legendary spirit firsthand. However, expect a bit of rain — it is Ireland, after all.

Why visit Ireland in spring?

  • Generally fewer tourists, more locals
  • Blooming flowers and green landscapes 
  • St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Things to consider:

  • Unpredictable weather
  • Some attractions might not be fully open yet

Summer (June-August)

Bridge under the blue sky, Dublin, Ireland
Luciann Photography / Pexels

Summer is when Ireland shines brightest – literally, as you’ll get the longest days with up to 18 hours of daylight in June. Imagine exploring the Cliffs of Moher under a bright blue sky or taking a boat to the Aran Islands with the sun on your face. It’s a dream!

Temperatures sit comfortably between 55 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and sightseeing. However, because this is the most popular time to visit, you should expect higher prices and larger crowds, especially at major attractions like the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin or the Ring of Kerry.

Why visit Ireland in summer?

  • Long days filled with sunshine (well, as sunny as Ireland gets)
  • Perfect for exploring Ireland’s natural beauty

Things to consider:

  • Higher prices on accommodations and flights
  • Popular tourist spots can get crowded

Autumn (September-November)

Castle in fog surrounded by green rolling hills in Ireland
Aldo De La Paz / Unsplash

If you’re looking for a balance between good weather and fewer crowds, autumn is a fantastic time to visit Ireland. The temperatures start to cool, hovering between 42 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, but the landscapes are arguably at their most beautiful. Imagine the autumn leaves paired with Ireland’s famous green hills — it’s a picture-perfect scene.

This season also brings harvest festivals, food markets, and cozy pub evenings. Plus, the tourist crowds have thinned out, giving you more space to explore charming villages or the Wild Atlantic Way without the hustle and bustle.

Why visit Ireland in autumn?

  • Stunning autumnal scenery
  • Fewer tourists
  • Festivals celebrating local food and culture

Things to consider:

  • Shorter days mean less daylight for exploring
  • Weather can be unpredictable (bring layers!)

Winter (December-February)

People walking on street in Dublin, Ireland
Lukas Kloeppel / Pexels

Winter in Ireland might not sound like the most inviting time to visit, but hear us out. Yes, it’s cold, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 47 degrees Fahrenheit, and you’ll likely face rain, but Ireland’s winter charm is in its coziness.

This is the season of crackling fires in ancient pubs, pints of Guinness, and festive decorations that light up the cities and small towns alike. If you’re lucky enough to visit around the Christmas holiday, the markets and lights in places like Dublin and Galway are downright magical. Plus, if you’re a fan of the Game of Thrones series, many of the filming locations in Northern Ireland are even more stunning to visit during the winter.

Why visit Ireland in winter?

  • Cozy pub culture at its finest
  • Magical Christmas markets and holiday lights
  • Fewer tourists, lower prices

Things to consider:

  • Shorter days and lots of rain
  • Some attractions may close for the season

So, when is the best time to visit Ireland?

Cliffs of Moher during a foggy day in Ireland
Saad Chaudhry / Unsplash

The best time to visit Ireland depends on what you’re after. If you want long days and great weather for outdoor adventures, aim for summer. If you’re looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a quieter, more intimate experience, spring or autumn might be your best bet. And if you love the idea of cozying up in front of a roaring fire after a day of exploring, winter has its own unique charm.

No matter when you visit, Ireland will always offer you an unforgettable experience. Don’t forget to pack for unpredictable weather, and let the magic of the Emerald Isle do the rest!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
AAA shares the top fall travel destinations for 2024
Fall travel destinations and pricing data revealed
Road trip

AAA has revealed its top travel destinations for the fall season, based on booking trends from travelers taking advantage of the sweet spot between summer and the winter holidays. Autumn is a great time of year to travel and admire the fall foliage or enjoy popular destinations with fewer crowds.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel, which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

Read more
Smoky Mountains soon to see road closures for maintenance
Headed to Smoky Mountains soon? Watch out for these road closures
great smoky mountains guide best time to visit

It's no surprise that autumn is one of the most popular times to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. However, visitors looking to experience the fall foliage this year should be aware of several temporary road closures and maintenance projects announced by the National Park Service (NPS). From September 23 to 27, these projects could affect your travel plans.
Everything you need to know about the Smoky Mountain road closures

From September 23 through September 26, park maintenance crews will implement temporary single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will be conducting several maintenance activities, including mowing, cleaning ditches, removing fallen trees and branches, picking up litter, and repairing guardrails — all in preparation for the prettiest time of year.

Read more
Forget cruises: An Alaskan wilderness road trip is the ultimate adventure
Here are some insider tips before hitting the road
A road leading to Alaska with mountains in the background

I have an embarrassing admission -- I didn't know it was even possible to drive to Alaska until about a year ago. With all of the water and ice surrounding the famous inner passage, it didn't seem feasible. Well, I was wrong, and at that moment, I decided that rather than taking a cheap cruise or flying into the Alaskan wilderness, I would make my way to the 49th state in my Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Now that I've completed my epic multi-week journey, was it worth it? 100% yes. Would I do it again? Well, only if I knew what I know now. So, if you're considering the 100+ hour round trip drive to and from Alaska, take note of these insider tips before hitting the road.

Why an Alaska road trip beats a cruise

Read more