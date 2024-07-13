 Skip to main content
These are the can’t-miss golf courses to play in Ireland

Check out one of these incredible golf courses on your next trip to Ireland

By
Ballybunion Golf Club
morrison / Shutterstock

The “Emerald Isle” is not only celebrated for its lush landscapes, historic castles, and vibrant culture but also for its world-class golf courses. For golf enthusiasts seeking a memorable challenge, Ireland should be next on your list. From the rugged coastlines of County Kerry to the rolling hills of County Wicklow, each region boasts unique courses that blend natural beauty with rich golfing heritage.

Ireland’s golf courses are renowned for their breathtaking landscapes. When you go, it will give you chills to tee off against a backdrop of towering cliffs, crashing waves, and sweeping views of rolling green hills. Each course in Ireland offers a unique glimpse into the country’s natural beauty, which is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Whether you prefer the dramatic dunes of a links course or the tranquil surroundings of a parkland, there’s something here for every golfer. Here are our top five club recommendations for teeing off in Ireland.

Ballybunion Golf Club (Old Course) in County Kerry

Ballybunion Golf Club
Ballybunion Golf Club / Ballybunion Golf Club

Located in County Kerry on the southwest coast of Ireland, Ballybunion Golf Club’s Old Course is a quintessential links course set amidst rugged dunes and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Its challenging layout, rich history dating back to 1893, and stunning views make it a must-play for golfers seeking an authentic links experience.

In 2015, this club went through an extensive renovation, replacing all eighteen of its soft pot annual greens with fine fescue putting surfaces. They also added pathways and stone pavings to enhance the overall aesthetic of the course.

Lahinch Golf Club (Old Course) in County Clare

Lahinch Golf Club
Lahinch Golf Club

Ireland is not only beautiful, but it’s chock-full of golfing heritage that spans centuries. Many of the golf clubs in this list have extensive histories, and the Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare is no exception. Playing golf in Ireland allows you the chance to walk in the footsteps of golfing greats and experience courses that have shaped the sport’s history.

Designed by Old Tom Morris and later enhanced by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, Lahinch offers a classic links challenge amidst breathtaking scenery and has hosted prestigious tournaments over the years.

Portmarnock Golf Club (Championship Course) in County Dublin

Portmarnock Golf Club
Portmarnock Golf Club / Portmarnock Golf Club

Ireland is home to numerous championship-caliber golf courses that test the skills of even the most seasoned golfers. These courses have hosted international tournaments and continue to attract golfers from around the globe seeking a competitive and memorable golfing experience. Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself on a links course tested by professionals or explore a lesser-known gem, Ireland’s championship courses offer something for everyone.

Portmarnock Golf Club’s Championship Course, located on a peninsula northeast of Dublin, is revered for its classic links layout and challenging design. With a history dating back to 1894 and a reputation for hosting prestigious tournaments, Portmarnock provides an authentic links golf experience near Ireland’s vibrant capital city.

The European Club in County Wicklow

The European Club
The European Club / The European Club

Located in Brittas Bay, County Wicklow, The European Club, designed by Pat Ruddy, offers a modern links golf experience with 20 unique holes set amidst rugged dunes and overlooking the Irish Sea. Its challenging design and scenic setting make it a standout destination for links golf enthusiasts.

Links golf is synonymous with Ireland, thanks to its rugged coastline and challenging seaside courses, just like The European Club. Known for their natural hazards, unpredictable weather conditions, and strategic layouts, these courses often require golfers to navigate sand dunes, deep bunkers, and windy conditions. Playing links golf in Ireland is a test of skill and adaptability, offering golfers a chance to immerse themselves in the raw beauty of the coastal landscape.

Rosapenna Golf Resort (St. Patrick’s Golf Links) in County Donegal

Rosapenna Golf Resort
Rosapenna Golf Resort / Rosapenna Golf Resort

Beyond the fairways, Ireland offers a warm welcome and rich cultural experience that enhances any golfing adventure. If you’re looking for a cultural experience, too, there are plenty of resorts to choose from, like the Rosapenna Golf Resort in County Donegal. Here, you’ll be able to enjoy the traditional Irish pubs serving hearty meals and lively music sessions. Ireland’s hospitality truly extends beyond the golf course, so take advantage of it! Golfers can explore quaint villages, sample local cuisine, and immerse themselves in Irish culture, creating lasting memories both on and off the course.

Rosapenna Golf Resort in County Donegal features St. Patrick’s Golf Links, designed by Pat Ruddy. This links golf course offers a challenging experience amidst stunning coastal scenery. The resort’s amenities and warm hospitality make it an ideal base for exploring Ireland’s northwest and enjoying a complete golfing getaway.

All-in-all, Ireland stands out as a premier destination for golfers seeking a blend of natural beauty, rich history, championship-caliber courses, and warm hospitality. Plan your next golfing adventure in Ireland and discover why it remains a top choice for golf enthusiasts from around the world.

