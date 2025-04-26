Exploring alone? These are the best countries for a solo trip

Table of Contents Table of Contents Portugal Denmark Japan Colombia Iceland Vietnam New Zealand Netherlands

There’s something special about solo travel. The freedom to do exactly what you want, eat whatever you’re craving, and push yourself to meet new people along the way. I love solo trips for all of those reasons, but traveling alone also comes with its challenges. Is the destination safe? Is it easy to get around? Will I feel welcome as a solo traveler?

To help you plan your next adventure, we’ve rounded up the best countries for a solo trip. We’ve talked to a few experts to get their top solo travel tips and recommendations for the best destinations. These incredible spots offer adventure, safety, and experiences you’ll never forget.

Portugal

Portugal is one of the best countries for a solo trip, offering stunning destinations, friendly locals, and an affordable price tag compared to hotspots like France or Italy. Lisbon is a fantastic starting point. It’s incredibly walkable, packed with history, and even has great surfing just outside the city.

Porto is another must-visit. Adventure elopement photographer and frequent solo traveler Jane Iskra says, “The city is very easy to navigate, super safe, and has this relaxed energy that makes it perfect for solo travelers. You can spend hours in charming bookshops like Livraria Lello and enjoy a Francesinha sandwich (it’s a mind-blowingly delicious sandwich with pork and goat cheese).”

Portugal also has a thriving expat scene thanks to its Digital Nomad Visa, making it even easier to meet like-minded travelers. The best time to visit Portugal is in the spring or fall when the weather is perfect, and the crowds are smaller.

Denmark

Denmark is one of my favorite places – I spend about half the year here. It’s also one of the best countries for a solo trip, thanks to its safety, great public transportation, and friendly locals. Copenhagen, the capital, is walkable and safe at all hours, with cozy cafés and colorful streets. Plus, it’s easy to take a quick train ride to nearby beaches, castles, or even hop over to Malmö, Sweden, in just a few minutes.

Japan

Japan is hands down one of the best countries for a solo trip. It’s clean, safe, and very solo-friendly. The locals are polite and mostly keep to themselves, and eating alone is totally normal, so there’s no need to feel self-conscious when enjoying a bowl of ramen or sushi.

Lori Barbely, creator of MostlySoloTravel.com, says, “Tokyo is my favorite international destination to suggest to solo travelers. It’s clean, safe, and has great public transportation. Many signs and menus are in English, and it’s fairly easy to find a local who speaks English in Tokyo, giving it a low barrier of entry for even a novice solo traveler.”

Some of the best places to visit in Japan include Kyoto’s stunning temples, Osaka’s street food scene, and Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park.

Colombia

Colombia is an amazing destination for solo travelers, and while its past may give some people pause, don’t let that stop you from experiencing this incredible country. Like any major city or country, you’ll want to stay aware of your surroundings, but it’s no more dangerous than many large cities in the U.S.

Medellín is a fantastic spot to explore solo. You can visit a coffee farm, take a walking tour, or wander through lively neighborhoods like El Poblado and Laureles. If you have time, don’t miss a day trip to Guatapé. Climbing the 800 steps to the top of its famous rock formation is worth it for the view.

Iceland

If safety is a top priority, then Iceland is the way to go. The country is known for its low crime rates, and nearly everybody speaks English, so you shouldn’t have any issues communicating.

“If you love adventure, photography, and being amongst the elements, Iceland is one of the safest countries in the world, and the freedom you feel when exploring it solo is like no other,” Lisa Michele Burns, founder of The Travel Photography Club, said. “I’d recommend hiring a car and driving the entire Ring Road if you have time, but if you’ve only got a few days, opt for a road trip to Höfn and back, heading east from Reykjavik past spectacular scenery like Skógafoss, Dyrhólaey, Skaftafell, and the sparkling wonders of Jökulsárlón.”

Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the best Asian destinations for solo travelers. It’s a popular solo travel spot, so you’ll likely meet other travelers along the way, especially in the country’s thriving hostel scene.

Start in Ho Chi Minh City, where you can explore the War Remnants Museum or enjoy street food at Ben Thanh Market. Then, head north to Hoi An, famous for its lantern-lit streets and amazing beaches. Outdoor lovers can also cruise through Ha Long Bay or take a motorbike trip through the Ha Giang Loop.

New Zealand

Jesse Neugarten, CEO of Dollar Flight Club, recommends New Zealand for solo travelers. “It consistently ranks as one of the safest countries globally, and the locals are incredibly friendly and welcoming,” he said. “It’s easy to meet other travelers, whether you’re staying in hostels, hiking, or joining a small group tour. Plus, being an English-speaking country removes a lot of the common challenges solo travelers face.”

If you choose to visit New Zealand, there are plenty of amazing places to check out. If you’re interested in a city vibe, then check out Auckland, where you’ll find fun urban attractions like the Auckland Art Gallery and the New Zealand Maritime Museum.

Neugarten, however, recommends loading up a backpack and exploring the country’s nature. “Stay in backpacker hubs like Queenstown, Wanaka, and Rotorua, which are filled with solo travelers and offer a strong sense of community.”

Netherlands

The Netherlands is one of the best countries for a solo trip, thanks to its safety and excellent public transportation. Amsterdam is the obvious starting point, with its charming canals and world-class museums. Catherine Thomason, an advisor at Fora Travel, recommends, “Stay in the Canal Ring and wander the narrow streets of the Jordaan on the weekend to enjoy local dishes (kassblokjes are my go-to with a beer) and live music in Noordermarkt.”

But don’t stop there. The Hague, Rotterdam, and Maastricht are also worth exploring. And if you’re visiting in spring, don’t miss the famous tulip fields!